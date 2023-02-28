Plumstead residents transform barren land into uplifting community project





Plumstead locals noticed an empty plot of land being used for drug use, prostitution, and dumping

They formed a local improvement association with the aim of cleaning up the space

The 3000 square metre site has now been fenced off and features a vegetable garden, with plans for a bigger project

Image: © 123rf/rh2010

A group of several Plumstead businesses have banded together to transform a neglected piece of land in their neighbourhood.

As a result of their efforts, what was once a hotspot for drug abuse and dumping, has been transformed into a community green spot.

During the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Plumstead locals noticed the empty space on Gabriel and Bardia road being utilised for drug use, prostitution, and dumping.

Residents then came up with a plan to transform the spot into something that'll benefit the entire community.

That gave rise to the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association (GRAPA) which was formed in 2020.

Members then made an application to the City of Cape Town to use the 3000-square-metre site as a community vegetable garden.

Elaine Rousseau, who chairs the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association, is one of the people behind this project.

... the eye-soreness and the barrenness of the earth, just hot sun baking on it. No trees, no greenery, and no biodiversity happening at all. We've now got this whole mission to go forward with that. Elaine Rousseau, chairperson of the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association.

With amazing sponsors and sponsorships from surrounding businesses, we've now spent R200 000. The area is now completely fenced. Elaine Rousseau, chairperson of the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association.

We're finding interesting things such as classic old horseshoes, and pieces of copper. Elaine Rousseau, chairperson of the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association.

