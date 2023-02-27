What does the law say about sick leave and what happens when you abuse it?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Henry Gotosa, Legal Advisor at Labour Law Veritas.
-
Sick leave can be used if you are not well and feel your condition will inhibit your work.
-
If you take sick leave and are not actually sick, this could be grounds for dismissal.
Sick leave is meant to be used, as the name suggests, when an employee is ill, in order to ensure that they are still paid during the time needed to recover.
However, there have been cases of people abusing sick leave, and claiming they are ill when they are actually using this as a personal day. This can lead to being fired.
One person who used to work at Woolworths took a day's sick leave and used this day to go and watch a rugby game and as a result, was dismissed from his job.
If you are saying that you are sick do not be found to be doing something else.Henry Gotosa, Legal Advisor - Labour Law Veritas
If you are going to take sick leave, there are certain things you should know.
For example, if you are sick for two or more consecutive days your company may require you to provide a sick note. However, while you are required to provide a sick note, you are not required to explain the nature of your illness if that were something you would prefer to keep private.
At the end of the day if you feel that you are sick and unable to work, you do have the right to take time to do what is best for you, just ensure you follow the right processes.
Gotosa says most companies are compliant with the law when it comes to sick leave, and the processes one is required to follow which entitles one to sick leave.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : What does the law say about sick leave and what happens when you abuse it?
