'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist
John Perlman speaks to Dr James Nuttall, President of the Southern African Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases.
-
This outbreak mostly affects young children but teenagers and adults can also be infected.
-
Nuttal says they knew another outbreak was likely as vaccination rates have been too low for some years.
Nuttal says this outbreak is of great concern as it has spread from the north of the country across five provinces.
We know that once a measles epidemic gains steam it really does progress rapidly and widely.Dr James Nuttall, President - Southern African Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases
While this outbreak is primarily affecting children between the ages of 5 and 9, children over ten, teenagers, and adults whose immunity has waned are also susceptible to infection.
Nuttal adds that they had been anticipating this outbreak for some time as it had been flagged prior to the coronavirus pandemic that vaccination rates were not high enough to prevent an outbreak.
You need very high levels of vaccination coverage, up to 95% of the community.Dr James Nuttall, President - Southern African Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases
He says that now it is important to prevent the transmission and spread to susceptible individuals, as well as ensure they identify, diagnose and treat children with measles.
Nuttall adds that our National Institute for Communicable Diseases has excellent surveillance capabilities to track this outbreak as it evolves and develops.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37843295_female-doctor-writing-down-her-notes-about-little-kid.html
More from Local
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD
'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.Read More
Here's how to kickstart your career working on the MSC ship
Just graduated or looking for a career change? Start your career with the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s learnership programme.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges
Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
All the news you need to know.Read More
It’s Milk Tart Day! Put a spin on a classic with these milk tart spring rolls
Try these easy-to-create milk tart spring rolls at home, the perfect sweet treat.Read More
'SA must produce electric cars or risk losing an entire industry and its jobs'
Cape Town hosted South Africa's first-ever e-Prix this weekend, bringing attention to the future of e-motoring in the country.Read More
What to expect at a cinema near you this March
March is blockbuster-filled and you don't want to miss out.Read More
Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint over De Ruyter's Eskom looting allegations
The Build One SA leader wants to compel authorities to get the former Eskom CEO to share the details of allegations he made against senior ministers and others allegedly privy to the corruption.Read More