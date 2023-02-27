Loadshedding: Are shopping centres able to run an economically viable business?
-
Loadshedding is adding unbudgeted elements to businesses.
-
Shopping centres have to find ways to keep business going without additional costs.
-
An increase in property rates has also impacted business operating costs.
Loadshedding is a nuisance for the average person, but for a business it can be a financial headache.
South Africa's energy crisis is expected to worsen before it gets any better, forcing companies to invest in alternative energy options to keep the business afloat.
Landlords are however finding themselves in a difficult situation.
Investment in alternative energy like solar or diesel generators is a cost which companies have not budgeted for, resulting in that cost being passed onto the tenant.
But it's not only loadshedding that's a problem.
An increase in property rates has also impacted business operating costs.
RELATED: Budget 2023: Solar incentives welcome but fall short, say industry reps
It's also a cost not budgeted for by tenants, forcing many to vacate the space due to an increase in rental rates.
So how do shopping centres invest in alternative energy and continue to operate without passing the financial burden onto the tenant?
Liberty Two Degrees, owner of Nelson Mandela Square, the Sandton Convention Centre and Sandton City finds itself in this position.
Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees says it's not viable passing these costs onto the tenants.
...but there becomes a point when you can pass on rates, then you need to pass on the cost of the extra diesel, then you need to pass on the cost of everything that's gone up, by much higher than inflation.Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees
Tenants can't just continue to afford it, so we have a huge responsibility to manage between these things and make sure we keep a sustainable business going...Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees
...of the hundred large shopping centres in South Africa, only 25 of them have full backed-up generation power.Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153386550_johannesburg-south-africa-november-09-2011-exterior-of-glass-dome-roof-of-sandton-city-shopping-cent.html?vti=ney1vnt1wjhoj3h20n-1-41
More from Business
Has the Phala Phala scandal influence Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to political analyst, Sandile Swana & Jean Du Toit, tax director at Van Huyssteens commercial attorneys.Read More
Loadshedding costs SA food manufacterer RCL Foods R96m as profits slump
RCL Foods is the maker of Yum-Yum peanut butter, Rainbow Chicken, 5-Star maize-Meal and dog food brand, Bobtail.Read More
Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'
"They sent me to prison for crimes I didn't commit so that I'll stop reporting these matters," says whistleblower Mandla Bothman.Read More
Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports
Strong winds have caused the longest delay in years, leaving exports stuck for more than four days.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More
'It's difficult, I've been raised through black tax' - Niq Mhlongo on money
Award-winning writer, Niq Mhlongo shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money.Read More
What is two-factor authentication (2FA), and why aren’t passwords good enough?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Enoch Godongwana confident SA's greylisting will be resolved within 18 months
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's Finance Minister.Read More