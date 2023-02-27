Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Loadshedding: Are shopping centres able to run an economically viable business?

27 February 2023 5:53 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Liberty Two Degrees
Amelia Beattie
Liberty2Degrees

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.

  • Loadshedding is adding unbudgeted elements to businesses.

  • Shopping centres have to find ways to keep business going without additional costs.

  • An increase in property rates has also impacted business operating costs.

Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf
Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf

Loadshedding is a nuisance for the average person, but for a business it can be a financial headache.

South Africa's energy crisis is expected to worsen before it gets any better, forcing companies to invest in alternative energy options to keep the business afloat.

Landlords are however finding themselves in a difficult situation.

Investment in alternative energy like solar or diesel generators is a cost which companies have not budgeted for, resulting in that cost being passed onto the tenant.

But it's not only loadshedding that's a problem.

An increase in property rates has also impacted business operating costs.

RELATED: Budget 2023: Solar incentives welcome but fall short, say industry reps

It's also a cost not budgeted for by tenants, forcing many to vacate the space due to an increase in rental rates.

So how do shopping centres invest in alternative energy and continue to operate without passing the financial burden onto the tenant?

Liberty Two Degrees, owner of Nelson Mandela Square, the Sandton Convention Centre and Sandton City finds itself in this position.

Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees says it's not viable passing these costs onto the tenants.

...but there becomes a point when you can pass on rates, then you need to pass on the cost of the extra diesel, then you need to pass on the cost of everything that's gone up, by much higher than inflation.

Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees

Tenants can't just continue to afford it, so we have a huge responsibility to manage between these things and make sure we keep a sustainable business going...

Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees

...of the hundred large shopping centres in South Africa, only 25 of them have full backed-up generation power.

Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees

Listen to the audio for more.




