Enoch Godongwana confident SA's greylisting will be resolved within 18 months
-
Enoch Godongwana believes the issue of South Africa being greylisted will be resolved within 18 months.
-
Mauritius' greylisting turnaround of two years is the quickest.
-
Godongwana says they are working to meet Financial Action Task Force's strict criteria.
South Africa is faced with a myriad of problems.
A sickly and weakening economy, swelling unemployment and an ever-worsening power crisis. Now you can add the small matter of South Africa being 'greylisted' to the increasingly long list of worries.
South Africa was cited by watchdog Financial Action Task Force for failing to ensure its systems could bring prosecute criminals involved in illicit transactions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the country has a plan to comply with international standards to combat money laundering.
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana played down the issue of 'greylisting', saying as a government they are working hard at resolving the matter.
RELATED: SA being greylisted by finance task force not that dire - Ramaphosa
We accept they're not a quick fix, but the time that we've got to fix it is sufficient enough. Mind you we've been given almost two years. A period from now until 1 January 2025. But our own assessment is by the middle of next year, we would've exited.Enoch Godongwana, Finance Minister.
Mauritius' greylisting turnaround of two years is the quickest, but Godongwana is confident that South Africa will exit this process in a shorter time period.
The Financial Action Task Force has given South Africa a list of regulations and criteria it needs to meet before it can exit the greylisting.
We've spoken to Mauritian officials and the minister of finance said to me we are prepared to share our experience with you guys, how we've managed to exit and what were the challenges for us.Enoch Godongwana, Finance Minister.
We've passed the most difficult part which is the regulatory hurdle. We've passed to legislations in quick succession, in unprecedented period, which means these ones are easy to deal with.Enoch Godongwana, Finance Minister.
Listen to the audio for more.
