Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves Eskom at the end of his contract





Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in studio with 702's Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

Seasoned financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha joined Eskom in January 2020, when he was appointed as the national spokesperson.

In a statement announcing his depature, the power utility said 'Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom's public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain'.

Having joined Eskom on fixed-term contract three years ago, Mantshantsha will leave at the end of February.

Prior to his appointment at Eskom, Mantshantsha was the associate director of the Daily Maverick and Scorpio and the deputy editor of the Financial Mail.

He also hosted a weekly business report called The Finance Week That Was on CapeTalk.

During his time as a journalist, Mantshantsha was known for being a staunch critic of Eskom for its failure to keep the lights on.

At the time of his appointment, then Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said Mantshantsha's appointment was a move towards cleaning up Eskom's public image.

Eskom announced that Daphne Mokwena will take over the role of national spokesperson on an interim basis.