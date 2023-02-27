Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves Eskom at the end of his contract
Seasoned financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha joined Eskom in January 2020, when he was appointed as the national spokesperson.
In a statement announcing his depature, the power utility said 'Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom's public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain'.
Having joined Eskom on fixed-term contract three years ago, Mantshantsha will leave at the end of February.
#Eskom #MediaStatement' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 27, 2023
Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves Eskom at the end of his contract pic.twitter.com/0tG1lscN0F
Prior to his appointment at Eskom, Mantshantsha was the associate director of the Daily Maverick and Scorpio and the deputy editor of the Financial Mail.
He also hosted a weekly business report called The Finance Week That Was on CapeTalk.
During his time as a journalist, Mantshantsha was known for being a staunch critic of Eskom for its failure to keep the lights on.
At the time of his appointment, then Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said Mantshantsha's appointment was a move towards cleaning up Eskom's public image.
Eskom announced that Daphne Mokwena will take over the role of national spokesperson on an interim basis.
Source : 702
