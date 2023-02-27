Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Supersport United striker Bradley Grobler 'humbled' to join the PSL 100 club

27 February 2023 6:23 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Supersport united
Robert Marawa
Striker Bradley Grobler

The 35-year-old has joined an exclusive club of players to score 100 goals in the PSL.

Supersport United striker, Bradley Grobler says he didn’t think that reaching 100 goals in the PSL was such a big deal.

The 35-year-old has joined an exclusive club of PSL centurions such as Collins Mbesuma, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Daniel Mudau and Manuel 'Tico Tico' Bucuane.

Grobler netted in the 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Friday to take his tally in the South African top-flight to 100 goals.

Speaking on #MSW, Grobler told Robert Marawa that only once the congratulatory messages came through that he realised what he'd achieved.

In the lead up to the game, it’s not something that I thought about and in all honesty, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Then I got messages from all sorts of people in football and also not in sport congratulating me and then it really sunk in how big it was.

Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.

For me to join a list with guys on there that I used to look up to and wanted to be like is very humbling and I am hoping that I can inspire people as well.

Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.

At the age of 35 and given his injury record, many people doubted whether the man the fans call “Sniper” would ever get to celebrate this moment.

Grobler himself, believes that he can still play football at the highest level for a few more seasons.

There have been so many ups and down in terms of injuries. Going back 10 years ago, at 35 you were basically finished, nowadays though a lot of the top guys in sport are over 35. I feel better than I did 5 years ago, I feel good and I am enjoying my football.

Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.

I have played 21 games this season and only missed 1 due to covid so I am in a very good place right now and I think could play at least 2 to 3 more years.

Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.

Grobler is currently in his 11th season with Supersport United and is the clubs all time leading goal scorer with 73 goals.


This article first appeared on 947 : Supersport United striker Bradley Grobler 'humbled' to join the PSL 100 club




