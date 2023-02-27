Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
'It's difficult, I've been raised through black tax' - Niq Mhlongo on money

27 February 2023 9:40 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
NIQ MHLONGO
Other People's Money

Award-winning writer, Niq Mhlongo shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money.

  • Niq Mhlongo is a Sowetan-born writer and a travel journalist.

  • He has written four novels and a collection of short stories, winning multiple awards over the years.

  • As a black writer, Mhlongo says his financial journey has not been an easy one.

Niq Mhlongo pic.jpg

Niq Mhlongo is a Sowetan-born educator and editor, but primarily best known as a writer and a travel journalist.

Mhlongo graduated from Wits University with a BA degree in African Literature and Political Studies in 1997, and has gone on to become one of South African best known writers.

He has written four novels and a collection of short stories, about South Africa and African experience.

In 2019 he edited a bestselling collection of essays called Black Tax, Burden or Ubuntu.

He's been described by the New York Times as 'the most high-spirited and irreverent voice of South Africa's post-apartheid literary scene'.

Mhlongo's also won a mass of awards, including in 2019 when he walked off with the Nadine Gordimer short story award for his collection entitled, Soweto, Under the Apricot Tree.

He says there is a career to be made in writing, as shown by the number of books and stories being adapted to film.

It's not all doom within the fiction the world, because we've seen at the moment that 90% of the films that we seen on Showmax, Netflix and everywhere, are adaptations of mostly fiction.

Niq Mhlongo, writer.

The major thing that propelled me was in 2006, when New York Times wrote ten pages about my work.

Niq Mhlongo, writer.

It's difficult....I do attempt to put money away, but given my condition, and also where I come from, it is difficult because I come from a poor family. I've been raised through black tax. I have to look after my siblings.

Niq Mhlongo, writer.

Listen to the audio for more.




