Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets this March as more fuel price hikes have been confirmed.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said from 1 March, both grades of petrol will increase by R1.27 per litre.
Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will see a 30 cents per litre decrease while diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase by 31 cents per litre.
Illuminating paraffin will cost 13 cents more per litre while the price of LP gas per kilogram increased by R5.22.
This article first appeared on 947 : Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
