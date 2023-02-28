Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo. 7 June 2023 10:21 PM
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnersh... 7 June 2023 9:27 PM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
View all Local
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1 The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quart... 7 June 2023 7:38 PM
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light du... 7 June 2023 7:38 AM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
View all Politics
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee. 7 June 2023 8:10 AM
Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price' Apple has unveiled its new augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, and it's far more expensive than similar devices alr... 6 June 2023 10:02 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this. 7 June 2023 4:54 PM
[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you. 7 June 2023 3:35 PM
Archaeologists’ theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of ‘paleo diet’ What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves? 7 June 2023 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the cou... 7 June 2023 1:44 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'. 7 June 2023 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March

28 February 2023 7:02 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Diesel
95 octane petrol
93 octane petrol

Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.

Motorists will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets this March as more fuel price hikes have been confirmed.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said from 1 March, both grades of petrol will increase by R1.27 per litre.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will see a 30 cents per litre decrease while diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase by 31 cents per litre.

Illuminating paraffin will cost 13 cents more per litre while the price of LP gas per kilogram increased by R5.22.


This article first appeared on 947 : Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March




28 February 2023 7:02 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Diesel
95 octane petrol
93 octane petrol

More from MyMoney Online

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year

1 June 2023 8:38 AM

The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'

29 May 2023 8:50 AM

Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Katerina Holmes

Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)

25 May 2023 1:41 PM

Is a private school worth it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Jacek Dudzinski/123rf.com

Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED

22 May 2023 12:24 PM

Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will my boss understand when Eskom sheds its load? © milkos/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?

22 May 2023 11:29 AM

Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roller coaster theme park vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert

19 May 2023 9:56 AM

Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit/123rf

[LISTEN] Overcoming doubt on the road to WEALTH starts with you – expert

19 May 2023 6:58 AM

It’s time to put the what if’s behind you and stop letting doubt hold you back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Get your debt under control with discipline and honest conversations

18 May 2023 9:17 AM

High-debt situations can undoubtedly be stressful, but ignoring them is not the answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Installing solar panels will NOT affect your municipal property value... for now

17 May 2023 9:42 AM

2023 is bringing horrendous loadshedding and many people who can afford to install solar panels to soften the blow are doing so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe

Sport

R1 million reward for information on CoCT official's murder

Local

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football

7 June 2023 11:52 PM

'Gwamanda is doing well and his treatment was successful' - Al Jama-ah leader

7 June 2023 11:52 PM

GP Health executes process to appoint new CEO at tainted Rahima Moosa hospital

7 June 2023 11:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA