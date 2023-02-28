Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March





Motorists will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets this March as more fuel price hikes have been confirmed.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said from 1 March, both grades of petrol will increase by R1.27 per litre.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will see a 30 cents per litre decrease while diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase by 31 cents per litre.

Illuminating paraffin will cost 13 cents more per litre while the price of LP gas per kilogram increased by R5.22.

