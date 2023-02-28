Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports
John Maytham interviews Brian Ingpen, Founder of the Simon's Town School's Maritime Studies Programme.
Days of strong winds in mid-February have forced the Cape Town cargo terminal to halt operations.
This has resulted in the longest delay in years, leaving exports such as fruit stuck for more than four days and forcing desperate exporters to rush to alternative ports.
Ingpen weighs in:
- The wind is at its worst during the height of fruit season
- The container terminal in particular seems to be affected the most
- In the 1970s, that particular area was the best location for the container terminal
- The port was last upgraded a decade ago; it's due for another one
- New container cranes have been added which are somewhat better than the previous ones
- Some container operations have been moved next to passenger terminals, where they are less prone to wind disruptions
- It's important that when the wind steps down, the ports get up and running
Wind does detract from operations; not just the actual working of the cargo, it's when the ship comes into port or leaves port... high-sided containerships cannot be moved in very strong wind.Brian Ingpen, Founder – Simon's Town School's Maritime Studies Programme
RELATED: Is wind power a way for cargo ships to sail towards a greener future?
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Local
Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney
The Eastern Cape premier announced plans to expunge the criminal records of cannabis farmers in his State of the Province Address.Read More
Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'
"They sent me to prison for crimes I didn't commit so that I'll stop reporting these matters," says whistleblower Mandla Bothman.Read More
Why is President Ramaphosa taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet?
"I cannot understand why he's [Ramaphosa] delaying for so long," says Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament
Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister.Read More
Eskom spokesperson Mantshantsha exits ailing utility
The parastatal commended Sikonathi Mantshantsha for spearheading its efforts to increase its accountability and transparency to South Africans.Read More
Plumstead residents transform barren land into uplifting community project
Pippa Hudson speaks with Elaine Rousseau, Chairperson of the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association.Read More
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves Eskom at the end of his contract
Having joined Eskom on fixed-term contract three years ago, Mantshantsha will leave at the end of February.Read More
'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist
South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country.Read More
More from Business
Has the Phala Phala scandal influence Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to political analyst, Sandile Swana & Jean Du Toit, tax director at Van Huyssteens commercial attorneys.Read More
Loadshedding costs SA food manufacterer RCL Foods R96m as profits slump
RCL Foods is the maker of Yum-Yum peanut butter, Rainbow Chicken, 5-Star maize-Meal and dog food brand, Bobtail.Read More
Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'
"They sent me to prison for crimes I didn't commit so that I'll stop reporting these matters," says whistleblower Mandla Bothman.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More
'It's difficult, I've been raised through black tax' - Niq Mhlongo on money
Award-winning writer, Niq Mhlongo shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money.Read More
What is two-factor authentication (2FA), and why aren’t passwords good enough?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Enoch Godongwana confident SA's greylisting will be resolved within 18 months
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's Finance Minister.Read More
Loadshedding: Are shopping centres able to run an economically viable business?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More