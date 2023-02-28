Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports





John Maytham interviews Brian Ingpen, Founder of the Simon's Town School's Maritime Studies Programme.

Days of strong winds in mid-February have forced the Cape Town cargo terminal to halt operations.

This has resulted in the longest delay in years, leaving exports such as fruit stuck for more than four days and forcing desperate exporters to rush to alternative ports.

FILE: Port Control harbour in Cape Town. Picture: Eyewitness News

Ingpen weighs in:

The wind is at its worst during the height of fruit season

The container terminal in particular seems to be affected the most

In the 1970s, that particular area was the best location for the container terminal

The port was last upgraded a decade ago; it's due for another one

New container cranes have been added which are somewhat better than the previous ones

Some container operations have been moved next to passenger terminals, where they are less prone to wind disruptions

It's important that when the wind steps down, the ports get up and running

Wind does detract from operations; not just the actual working of the cargo, it's when the ship comes into port or leaves port... high-sided containerships cannot be moved in very strong wind. Brian Ingpen, Founder – Simon's Town School's Maritime Studies Programme

