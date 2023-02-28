Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is due to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Tuesday.
Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister.
[BREAKING] Finance Minister - Enoch Godongwana - is due to be sworn in as a member of parliament today.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2023
The president is preparing for a Cabinet reshuffle and has been consulting senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) and the alliance.
Ramaphosa also needs to appoint an electricity minister.
Godongwana is due to appear in Parliament before the finance committee on Tuesday.
