'Covid-19 pandemic was caused by an accidental leak from lab in China'
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A new 'low confidence' theory, as concluded by the US Energy Department, suggests that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic, and ultimately had nothing to do with wet markets.
RELATED: Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
A report released in the Wall Street Journal by the US Energy Department says that the virus was not engineered to be a weapon, but essentially escaped the lab.
The US FBI has reached a similar conclusion.
RELATED: Where to get a Covid-19 booster shot in Cape Town
We have the US Energy Department and the FBI suggesting an accidental leak of Covid and that's how we all ended up infected.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141616679_close-up-of-sample-with-coronavirus-test-lettering-on-map.html?vti=n0b8pgydf26fkjzxx7-1-14
More from World
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters
Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka.Read More
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery.Read More
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone'
[WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft.Read More
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns
Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.Read More
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years
[LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.'Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured
Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision.Read More