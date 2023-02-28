'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'
Clement Manyathela interviews Kevin Bloom, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, and Mandla Bothman, an activist and whistleblower.
Two of President Cyril Ramaphosa's senior cabinet ministers are linked to a cartel that is bringing Eskom to its knees.
This is according to Daily Maverick, which has obtained an intelligence report that links cartels and politicians to destruction and sabotage at the power utility.
The organogram of the syndicate includes four cartels namely the Presidential cartel, Mesh-Kings cartels, Legendaries cartels, and the Chief cartel.
Bloom details how the cartels are in cahoots with internal staff at Eskom's power stations.
They have insiders in certain power stations, often a senior engineer, and from there, bribes are paid. One of the big ones is to hide equipment and put in a fake purchase order. There will be a ghost delivery and a security guy will sign off.Kevin Bloom, Investigative journalist - Daily Mavericks
They make money on purchase orders, a breakdown or sabotage... you bring your own company and put rocks in the conveyer belt so that the coal truck company can carry on doing their work. I think it is time for the country to come to terms with the fact that Eskom is captured by criminal syndicates.Kevin Bloom, Investigative journalist - Daily Mavericks
Senior ANC leaders are upset and have been taking jabs at Andre de Ruyter after his explosive interview with eTV's Annika Larsen.
In the interview, de Ruyter spoke up about corruption at Eskom and how the ANC is complicit.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186424092_load-shedding-rolling-blackouts-in-south-africa-the-new-normal.html?vti=odawybkqglxw1oiag4-1-11
More from Local
Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney
The Eastern Cape premier announced plans to expunge the criminal records of cannabis farmers in his State of the Province Address.Read More
Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports
Strong winds have caused the longest delay in years, leaving exports stuck for more than four days.Read More
Why is President Ramaphosa taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet?
"I cannot understand why he's [Ramaphosa] delaying for so long," says Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament
Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister.Read More
Eskom spokesperson Mantshantsha exits ailing utility
The parastatal commended Sikonathi Mantshantsha for spearheading its efforts to increase its accountability and transparency to South Africans.Read More
Plumstead residents transform barren land into uplifting community project
Pippa Hudson speaks with Elaine Rousseau, Chairperson of the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association.Read More
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves Eskom at the end of his contract
Having joined Eskom on fixed-term contract three years ago, Mantshantsha will leave at the end of February.Read More
'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist
South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country.Read More
More from Business
Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports
Strong winds have caused the longest delay in years, leaving exports stuck for more than four days.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More
'It's difficult, I've been raised through black tax' - Niq Mhlongo on money
Award-winning writer, Niq Mhlongo shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money.Read More
What is two-factor authentication (2FA), and why aren’t passwords good enough?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Enoch Godongwana confident SA's greylisting will be resolved within 18 months
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's Finance Minister.Read More
Loadshedding: Are shopping centres able to run an economically viable business?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD
'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More