Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney The Eastern Cape premier announced plans to expunge the criminal records of cannabis farmers in his State of the Province Address. 28 February 2023 10:00 AM
Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday. 28 February 2023 9:57 AM
'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom' "They sent me to prison for crimes I didn't commit so that I'll stop reporting these matters," says whistleblower Mandla Bothman. 28 February 2023 9:47 AM
View all Local
Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister. 28 February 2023 7:24 AM
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane. 27 February 2023 11:44 AM
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA. 27 February 2023 11:43 AM
View all Politics
Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports Strong winds have caused the longest delay in years, leaving exports stuck for more than four days. 28 February 2023 8:37 AM
'It's difficult, I've been raised through black tax' - Niq Mhlongo on money Award-winning writer, Niq Mhlongo shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other Peopl... 27 February 2023 9:40 PM
What is two-factor authentication (2FA), and why aren’t passwords good enough? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 27 February 2023 9:05 PM
View all Business
What does the law say about sick leave and what happens when you abuse it? Sick leave exists to help employees not lose income when they are too sick to work, but you can lose your job if it is abused. 27 February 2023 1:28 PM
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD 'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen. 27 February 2023 1:05 PM
Here's how to kickstart your career working on the MSC ship Just graduated or looking for a career change? Start your career with the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s learnership programme.... 27 February 2023 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Supersport United striker Bradley Grobler 'humbled' to join the PSL 100 club The 35-year-old has joined an exclusive club of players to score 100 goals in the PSL. 27 February 2023 6:23 PM
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the... 25 February 2023 5:49 PM
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
View all Sport
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle. 27 February 2023 10:19 AM
The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 26 February 2023 11:15 AM
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain. 26 February 2023 6:48 AM
View all Entertainment
'Covid-19 pandemic was caused by an accidental leak from lab in China' Maybe bats weren't the problem after all. 28 February 2023 8:58 AM
[WATCH] 2000 gangsters arrive at El Salvador's MASSIVE new prison (pop: 40 000) El Salvador has set up a new mega-prison for gangsters as part of President Nayib Bukele's crackdown on crime. 27 February 2023 9:19 AM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'

28 February 2023 9:47 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Whistleblower
business cartels
sabotage

"They sent me to prison for crimes I didn't commit so that I'll stop reporting these matters," says whistleblower Mandla Bothman.

Clement Manyathela interviews Kevin Bloom, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, and Mandla Bothman, an activist and whistleblower.

Two of President Cyril Ramaphosa's senior cabinet ministers are linked to a cartel that is bringing Eskom to its knees.

This is according to Daily Maverick, which has obtained an intelligence report that links cartels and politicians to destruction and sabotage at the power utility.

The organogram of the syndicate includes four cartels namely the Presidential cartel, Mesh-Kings cartels, Legendaries cartels, and the Chief cartel.

Bloom details how the cartels are in cahoots with internal staff at Eskom's power stations.

The generator that remains offline at Medupi Power Station. It hasn’t been working since the explosion in August last year. Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
The generator that remains offline at Medupi Power Station. It hasn’t been working since the explosion in August last year. Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

They have insiders in certain power stations, often a senior engineer, and from there, bribes are paid. One of the big ones is to hide equipment and put in a fake purchase order. There will be a ghost delivery and a security guy will sign off.

Kevin Bloom, Investigative journalist - Daily Mavericks

They make money on purchase orders, a breakdown or sabotage... you bring your own company and put rocks in the conveyer belt so that the coal truck company can carry on doing their work. I think it is time for the country to come to terms with the fact that Eskom is captured by criminal syndicates.

Kevin Bloom, Investigative journalist - Daily Mavericks

Senior ANC leaders are upset and have been taking jabs at Andre de Ruyter after his explosive interview with eTV's Annika Larsen.

In the interview, de Ruyter spoke up about corruption at Eskom and how the ANC is complicit.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'




28 February 2023 9:47 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Whistleblower
business cartels
sabotage

More from Local

© mrorange002/123rf.com

Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney

28 February 2023 10:00 AM

The Eastern Cape premier announced plans to expunge the criminal records of cannabis farmers in his State of the Province Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Unemployed builders, tilers and plumbers hold signs seeking jobs on the side of the road in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP

Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA

28 February 2023 9:57 AM

Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Port Control harbour in Cape Town. Picture: Eyewitness News

Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports

28 February 2023 8:37 AM

Strong winds have caused the longest delay in years, leaving exports stuck for more than four days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the debate on his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 16 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Why is President Ramaphosa taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet?

28 February 2023 7:27 AM

"I cannot understand why he's [Ramaphosa] delaying for so long," says Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu of Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament

28 February 2023 7:24 AM

Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

Eskom spokesperson Mantshantsha exits ailing utility

28 February 2023 5:37 AM

The parastatal commended Sikonathi Mantshantsha for spearheading its efforts to increase its accountability and transparency to South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: pingpao/123rf.com

Plumstead residents transform barren land into uplifting community project

28 February 2023 4:39 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks with Elaine Rousseau, Chairperson of the Gabriel Road Area Peoples Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in studio with 702's Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha leaves Eskom at the end of his contract

27 February 2023 5:21 PM

Having joined Eskom on fixed-term contract three years ago, Mantshantsha will leave at the end of February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist

27 February 2023 3:46 PM

South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Experience box by Tubby's Kitchen

Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD

27 February 2023 1:05 PM

'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

FILE: Unemployed builders, tilers and plumbers hold signs seeking jobs on the side of the road in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP

Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA

28 February 2023 9:57 AM

Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Port Control harbour in Cape Town. Picture: Eyewitness News

Gale-force winds at Cape Town port are hammering exports

28 February 2023 8:37 AM

Strong winds have caused the longest delay in years, leaving exports stuck for more than four days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March

28 February 2023 7:02 AM

Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's difficult, I've been raised through black tax' - Niq Mhlongo on money

27 February 2023 9:40 PM

Award-winning writer, Niq Mhlongo shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is two-factor authentication (2FA), and why aren’t passwords good enough?

27 February 2023 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his annual budget speech on 22 February 2023. Picture: Parliament TV / YouTube

Enoch Godongwana confident SA's greylisting will be resolved within 18 months

27 February 2023 8:32 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's Finance Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf

Loadshedding: Are shopping centres able to run an economically viable business?

27 February 2023 5:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Experience box by Tubby's Kitchen

Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD

27 February 2023 1:05 PM

'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations

27 February 2023 11:44 AM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges

27 February 2023 11:43 AM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Plumstead residents transform barren land into uplifting community project

Local

Yes! New research says you can have chocolate for breakfast

Lifestyle

Eskom spokesperson Mantshantsha exits ailing utility

Local

EWN Highlights

De Ruyter allegations should lead to another inquiry - Lehohla

28 February 2023 11:51 AM

Network outage leaves parts of Gauteng without internet

28 February 2023 11:23 AM

Gauteng Health MEC calls on families to look for missing relatives at mortuaries

28 February 2023 11:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA