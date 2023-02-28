Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney
John Maytham speaks to Ricky Stone, an attorney at Cullinan and Associates.
-
Oscar Mabuyane spoke about plans to expunge criminal records of dagga farmers.
-
Stone says this could be political grandstanding.
A Constitutional Court judgment found that the personal use of cannabis was allowed and there has been a Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill tabled in Parliament.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane said in his address last week, that there were plans to expunge the criminal records of dagga farmers, but Stone says it is dangerous to presume anything from this.
A single line in the State of the Province Address, with all respect, is potentially political grandstanding.Ricky Stone, Attorney - Cullinan and Associates
He adds that there are a number of indigenous dagga farmers and traders that are still sitting in prison and being arrested as government has not allowed the use of cannabis for commercial purposes.
With regards to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, he says that many regard it as unconstitutional because it does not make provisions for large scale cultivation.
It intends to set limits as to the amount of plants and plant heights and maximum weight, which really shows an absolute lack of understanding of the plant as a whole.Ricky Stone, Attorney - Cullinan and Associates
However, Stone says it is encouraging to see the wheels are moving at the highest level of government to update the laws around cannabis use and the cannabis industry.
Listen to the audio above for more.
