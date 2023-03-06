Has the Phala Phala scandal influence Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle?
-
Former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientho Ramokgopa was confirmed as the new minister of electricity.
-
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has been shifted to minister Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
-
Lindiwe Sisulu has been booted out of cabinet altogether.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday evening, following several weeks of speculation.
Former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientho Ramokgopa was confirmed as the new minister of electricity, while Paul Mashatile was appointed as the new deputy president, replacing David Mabuza.
After serving in the cabinet for close to 30 years, Lindiwe Sisulu has been booted out by Ramaphosa, and replaced by Patricia de Lille as the country's tourism minister.
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will now be the responsibility of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
Political analyst, Sandile Swana says the changes are influenced by scandals engulfing the president.
For instance, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma challenged the president on the Phala Phala scandal....The evidence in at this stage is in her favour.Sandile Swana, political analyst.
You cut her out of the cabinet, when evidence is in her favour, you going to have a fallout from all sorts of quarters.Sandile Swana, political analyst.
Listen to the audio for more.
