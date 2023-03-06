President Ramaphosa reveals Minister of Energy in long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
President Cyril Ramaphosa made his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday evening, following several weeks of speculation.
Former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientho Ramokgopa was confirmed as the new minister of electricity, while Paul Mashatile was appointed as the new deputy president, replacing David Mabuza.
Paul Mashatile is the Deputy President https://t.co/GTu1sZlhO7 pic.twitter.com/60Pjvu3Xrm' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023
In other changes, Zihle Sikalala is the new Public Works minister, while Zizi Kodwa takes charge of the Sport and Culture portfolio.
Patricia de Lille replaces Lindiwe Sisulu as tourism minister, and Sindisiwe Chikunga takes over the transport portfolio.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was appointed as the minister in the Presidency.
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will now be the responsibility of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Dlamini-Zuma's previous position of minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) will now be taken up by Thembi Nkadimeng.
After almost 30 years, Lindiwe Sisulu is out of Cabinet. She loses her role of Tourism Minister to Patricia de Lille. pic.twitter.com/I848efx0h5' Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 6, 2023
All members of the Executive have been directed to focus on those agreed actions that will make a meaningful difference now, that will enable real progress within the next year and that will lay a foundation for a sustained recovery into the future.President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ms Thembi Nkadimeng is Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs https://t.co/j4viQAmLhl pic.twitter.com/SJhktXwBDZ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023
The purpose of these changes is to ensure that government is properly capacitated and directed to give effect to the commitments made in the State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech.President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Our focus is on the full and urgent implementation of the Energy Action Plan. As government, Eskom and other stakeholders, we remain committed to that planPresident Cyril Ramaphosa.
LIVE: President @CyrilRamaphosa announces new members of the National Executive https://t.co/z9FLOAYChf' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023
More from Politics
Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap'
Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tamper with its overall aesthetic and rob residents of their heritage.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.Read More
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions
In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light during a recent sitting of the provincial legislature.Read More