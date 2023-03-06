Liverpool's 7-0 win was “extraordinary” and “freakish”, says Peter Drury
Legendary English Premier League commentator, Peter Drury says Liverpool's 7-0 win over Man United on Sunday was and “extraordinary” and “freakish” result that will take some getting used to.
The Reds scored 6 goals in the second half alone as they inflicted Man United’s heaviest league defeat since 1931 when they lost to Wolves by the same score line.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Drury said it was a score line that no one saw coming.
It’s a bit of a freak, that’s not to diminish what Liverpool did. For 40 minutes it was a pretty even game. The thing that would alarm United fans was the lack of shape and discipline when they conceded a couple of goals and things weren’t going their way.Peter Drury, football commentator
They are only humans and they had a bad day individually and collectively. Liverpool’s Champions League option, on the other hand, is alive again. Some are saying it’s a glimpse into the Liverpool future. With Sadio Mane gone and Roberto Firmino leaving, there is an evolution happening and maybe this is the start of the next era for them.Peter Drury, football commentator
Arsenal continued to show their title credentials with a late win over Bournemouth to remain five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.
It’s lovely that they have such a young and vibrant team with Bukayo Saka the brightest star on the field. They seem to be a really good bunch of people. Reiss Nelson hasn’t played a lot of football recently and he got to have his one glorious moment and it’s moments like that, when someone like him who has been on the fringes contributes in that way, that there is a sense this could be their season.Peter Drury, football commentator
Watch the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : Liverpool's 7-0 win was “extraordinary” and “freakish”, says Peter Drury
Source : @LFC/Twitter
