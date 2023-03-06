Liverpool's 7-0 win was “extraordinary” and “freakish”, says Peter Drury

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Meeting to discuss sewage pollution set for Thursday at Camps Bay HS All members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting at Camps Bay High School on Thursday evening at 6pm. 7 March 2023 4:04 PM
City slams claims of evicting homeless without putting alternatives in place Geordin Hill-Lewis responds to activist's claims of City's inadequate measures to deal with homelessness. 7 March 2023 2:20 PM
[LISTEN] 'We are going to resolve loadshedding' – Minister of Electricity Newly appointed Minister of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa shares his plans for bringing loadshedding to an end. 7 March 2023 1:02 PM
View all Local
Money spent on two more ministers is counterproductive - Dr Iraj Abedian Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Iraj Abedian about costs of SA's 'bloated bureaucracy' after the introduction of two new Ministers. 7 March 2023 8:58 PM
'We welcome the appointment of Patricia De Lille as Tourism Minister!' On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Patricia De Lille would be the new Minister of Tourism. 7 March 2023 11:18 AM
South Africa's new Electricity Minister has a a HELLISHLY long 'to do' list Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has an enormous task ahead of him. 7 March 2023 10:36 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank declares 'monster' dividend, launches R5bn share buyback Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Mike Brown after Nedbank posts its full-year results. 7 March 2023 9:30 PM
Economy shrinks in Q4, loadshedding could take us into recession South Africa's economy shrank by 1.3% in Quarter 4 of 2022 according to Stats SA's latest GDP numbers. 7 March 2023 7:25 PM
Shoprite's SA stores deliver 17% sales increase, but power cuts hit profits Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its half-year results. 7 March 2023 6:52 PM
View all Business
WHO warns: Some over-the-counter cough syrups have toxins that killed 300 kids WHO released several urgent calls for countries to prevent, detect, and respond to incidents of substandard medical products. 7 March 2023 2:37 PM
Cape Town Cycle Tour (11-12 March): These roads will all be CLOSED The Cape Town Cycle Tour takes place this weekend and several roads around the Cape Peninsula will be closed. 7 March 2023 11:52 AM
'You are enough' is the message behind upcoming NAKED Bike Ride in Cape Town On Saturday (11 March) riders will get as naked to protest and raise awareness around various issues impacting society. 7 March 2023 10:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We teach kiddies to run at spaces, not faces.' Tag Rugby SA on 2023 World Cup Pippa Hudson chats to the Director and a World Cup player from Tag Rugby South Africa about the inclusive sport. 7 March 2023 3:45 PM
Sekhukhune United can still finish in the top 8: Coach Brandon Truter Sekhukhune lost 2-0 against Royal AM over the weekend and are currently 11th on the standings, just 1 point behind Amazulu in 8th.... 6 March 2023 10:03 PM
Liverpool's 7-0 win was “extraordinary” and “freakish”, says Peter Drury The Reds scored 6 goals in the second half alone as they inflicted Man United’s heaviest league defeat since 1931 when they lost t... 6 March 2023 8:27 PM
View all Sport
The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it The Cape's big wheel isn’t gone, it just relocated, and it opens on 15 March! 7 March 2023 8:26 AM
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle. 27 February 2023 10:19 AM
The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 26 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Timebanking UK charity encourages helping each other through skills exchange Timebanking UK is already running similar projects in the United States and India. 7 March 2023 2:32 PM
Women who violate Islamic dress code must be punished! - Iranian courts Despite mass freedom of choice protests, Iran's judiciary says that women will be punished for violating Islamic dress codes. 7 March 2023 1:36 PM
Man reunites 1400 lost dogs with their owners using a drone A UK man has founded a charity "Drone to Home" to help return lost pets to their owners. 7 March 2023 1:17 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Liverpool's 7-0 win was “extraordinary” and “freakish”, says Peter Drury

6 March 2023 8:27 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Arsenal
Liverpool FC
Man United
Robert Marawa
Peter Drury

The Reds scored 6 goals in the second half alone as they inflicted Man United’s heaviest league defeat since 1931 when they lost to Wolves by the same score line.

Legendary English Premier League commentator, Peter Drury says Liverpool's 7-0 win over Man United on Sunday was and “extraordinary” and “freakish” result that will take some getting used to.

The Reds scored 6 goals in the second half alone as they inflicted Man United’s heaviest league defeat since 1931 when they lost to Wolves by the same score line.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Drury said it was a score line that no one saw coming.

It’s a bit of a freak, that’s not to diminish what Liverpool did. For 40 minutes it was a pretty even game. The thing that would alarm United fans was the lack of shape and discipline when they conceded a couple of goals and things weren’t going their way.

Peter Drury, football commentator

They are only humans and they had a bad day individually and collectively. Liverpool’s Champions League option, on the other hand, is alive again. Some are saying it’s a glimpse into the Liverpool future. With Sadio Mane gone and Roberto Firmino leaving, there is an evolution happening and maybe this is the start of the next era for them.

Peter Drury, football commentator
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 16 October 2022. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 16 October 2022. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Arsenal continued to show their title credentials with a late win over Bournemouth to remain five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

It’s lovely that they have such a young and vibrant team with Bukayo Saka the brightest star on the field. They seem to be a really good bunch of people. Reiss Nelson hasn’t played a lot of football recently and he got to have his one glorious moment and it’s moments like that, when someone like him who has been on the fringes contributes in that way, that there is a sense this could be their season.

Peter Drury, football commentator

Watch the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : Liverpool's 7-0 win was “extraordinary” and “freakish”, says Peter Drury




6 March 2023 8:27 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Arsenal
Liverpool FC
Man United
Robert Marawa
Peter Drury

More from Sport

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

'We teach kiddies to run at spaces, not faces.' Tag Rugby SA on 2023 World Cup

7 March 2023 3:45 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to the Director and a World Cup player from Tag Rugby South Africa about the inclusive sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pavel1964/123rf.com

Cape Town Cycle Tour (11-12 March): These roads will all be CLOSED

7 March 2023 11:52 AM

The Cape Town Cycle Tour takes place this weekend and several roads around the Cape Peninsula will be closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Sekhukhune United can still finish in the top 8: Coach Brandon Truter

6 March 2023 10:03 PM

Sekhukhune lost 2-0 against Royal AM over the weekend and are currently 11th on the standings, just 1 point behind Amazulu in 8th.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bradley Grobler 100 goals. Picture: Twitter.

Supersport United striker Bradley Grobler 'humbled' to join the PSL 100 club

27 February 2023 6:23 PM

The 35-year-old has joined an exclusive club of players to score 100 goals in the PSL.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix

25 February 2023 5:49 PM

It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brian Baloyi and Teboho Moloi. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi

24 February 2023 6:57 PM

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. Picture: @T20WorldCup/Twitter.

Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup

24 February 2023 4:50 PM

South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby

24 February 2023 1:12 PM

On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gknec/123rf.com

[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'

24 February 2023 7:40 AM

Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan

23 February 2023 6:26 PM

Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said that the current crop of players is good enough to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

SA needs a rethink on policing, says Winde after Cele clings to post

7 March 2023 2:57 PM

GDP contracts by 1.3% in Q4 of 2022

7 March 2023 2:25 PM

New electricity minister Ramokgopa can’t promise a quick fix for load shedding

7 March 2023 2:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA