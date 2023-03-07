Streaming issues? Report here
You CANNOT scatter your loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain without a permit

7 March 2023 7:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
SANParks
Table Mountain
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

The permits are free; however, you are required to cover the cost of the cable car.

Lester Kiewit interviews Lauren Clayton, Regional Communications Manager for the Cape Region at SANParks.

It comes as no surprise that many people wish to scatter their loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain.

It is, however, prohibited if you do not hold a permit as the mountain is protected under the National Environment Management: Protected Areas Act of 2003, as well as being a World Heritage site.

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com
Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Clayton encourages the public to get a permit to conduct their rituals in the designated areas on the mountain.

We do understand that people love the mountain, so we’ve made areas accessible for them to perform such rituals.

Lauren Clayton, Cape Region - SANParks

To secure a permit, you need to provide the following:

  • Name of Permit Holder
  • Contact Person (if different from the permit holder)
  • ID Number and copy of yours
  • Physical Address
  • Contact details
  • Number of people that will be attending the scattering of ashes ceremony

The permits are free of charge; however, you are required to cover the cost of the cable car.

Should you wish to apply for a permit, email Munzhedzi.Muhanelwa@sanparks.org.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




