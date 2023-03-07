You CANNOT scatter your loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain without a permit





Lester Kiewit interviews Lauren Clayton, Regional Communications Manager for the Cape Region at SANParks.

It comes as no surprise that many people wish to scatter their loved one’s ashes on Table Mountain.

It is, however, prohibited if you do not hold a permit as the mountain is protected under the National Environment Management: Protected Areas Act of 2003, as well as being a World Heritage site.

Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: © gischtlibu/123rf.com

Clayton encourages the public to get a permit to conduct their rituals in the designated areas on the mountain.

We do understand that people love the mountain, so we’ve made areas accessible for them to perform such rituals. Lauren Clayton, Cape Region - SANParks

To secure a permit, you need to provide the following:

Name of Permit Holder

Contact Person (if different from the permit holder)

ID Number and copy of yours

Physical Address

Contact details

Number of people that will be attending the scattering of ashes ceremony

The permits are free of charge; however, you are required to cover the cost of the cable car.

Should you wish to apply for a permit, email Munzhedzi.Muhanelwa@sanparks.org.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.