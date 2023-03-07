



Africa Melane chats with Donald Kau (Head of Public Relations at the V&A Waterfront) about The Big Wheel's relocation and reopening.

Listen for the all the details below:

You will find the Cape Wheel at the The Breakwater Boulevard from 15 March.

In its old location, the walkway became quite crowded. Where it’s at now; it’s quite a stunning location. We’ve created much like a piazza or a square… we put in a water feature, we put seating areas… we’re looking at putting some restaurants as well as a large rooftop restaurant... Donald Kau, Head of PR - V&A Waterfront

Spectacular views throughout the day. Donald Kau, Head of PR - V&A Waterfront

So what's different?

Nothing at all!

All services will resume

VIP services with picnics and night time dinners are still offered

Entry on your birthday is still FREE!

Senior citizens still enter at a discounted rate

Kids and school bookings are welcome

To buy tickets, go to The Cape Wheel's website when it reopens on 15 March.

And don’t worry, this time the Cape's Wheel isn’t going anyway – The Breakwater Boulevard will be its permanent home.

This article first appeared on KFM : The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it