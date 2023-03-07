'You are enough' is the message behind upcoming NAKED Bike Ride in Cape Town
Juanita Pretorius, the organiser of the The World Naked Bike Ride for Cape Town, shared details with Lester Kiewit about the event.
Listen below:
On Saturday (11 March) riders can get as naked as they wish to raise awareness around various issues.
Keen to go? Here’s what you need to know:
Event start and finish point:
Sea Point, the exact location is still TBC
Event time:
Meet at 8:30 am to start riding at 9 am
Event theme:
‘Bare as you dare!’
This means you decide how naked you wish to be - clothing (and how much of it) is optional.
Pretorius says that the naked bike ride is not about titillation, it’s about raising awareness for:
-
Cleaner energy and sustainability
-
Making cycling in Cape Town safer
-
Helping to foster a body-positive world
On the event's purpose, Pretorius continued to say that...
It’s actually a protest against global warming and fossil fuels and things like that… we just want to protect our environment... it’s actually to raise awareness to protect something like Earth and you’re (being) body positive, and people positive, and planet positive.Juanita Pretorius, organizer of The World Naked Bike Ride - Cape Town
Pretorius also says that the purpose of the event is acceptance, positivity, and fun...
We want to stand up for everybody's rights to just be yourself because you are enough... if you are naked or not naked.Juanita Pretorius, organizer of The World Naked Bike Ride - Cape Town
You don’t only need to cycle to participate – you can also skate, unicycle, Rollerblade, roller-skate, run, jog, walk, push a wheelchair, push a pram – just join!
Happy naked cycling, Cape Town!
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photo-of-shocked-woman-with-brown-curly-hair-3764392/
More from Lifestyle
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.Read More
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next
What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else?Read More
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later
The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010.Read More
[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending topics including the Comrades Marathon winners and an unexpected friendship for life.Read More
SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May
Fall asleep in 2 minutes or less with this military-approved trick
Liezel van der Westhuizen explains the military-approved method that might help you fall asleep in two minutes or less.Read More
'Greenhouse gas emissions at all-time high. Earth is warming faster than ever'
We're still burning fossil fuels like there's no tomorrow.Read More
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake
It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes.Read More
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown
When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.Read More