'You are enough' is the message behind upcoming NAKED Bike Ride in Cape Town





Juanita Pretorius, the organiser of the The World Naked Bike Ride for Cape Town, shared details with Lester Kiewit about the event.

On Saturday (11 March) riders can get as naked as they wish to raise awareness around various issues.

Keen to go? Here’s what you need to know:

Event start and finish point:

Sea Point, the exact location is still TBC

Event time:

Meet at 8:30 am to start riding at 9 am

Event theme:

‘Bare as you dare!’

This means you decide how naked you wish to be - clothing (and how much of it) is optional.

Pretorius says that the naked bike ride is not about titillation, it’s about raising awareness for:

Cleaner energy and sustainability

Making cycling in Cape Town safer

Helping to foster a body-positive world

On the event's purpose, Pretorius continued to say that...

It’s actually a protest against global warming and fossil fuels and things like that… we just want to protect our environment... it’s actually to raise awareness to protect something like Earth and you’re (being) body positive, and people positive, and planet positive. Juanita Pretorius, organizer of The World Naked Bike Ride - Cape Town

Pretorius also says that the purpose of the event is acceptance, positivity, and fun...

We want to stand up for everybody's rights to just be yourself because you are enough... if you are naked or not naked. Juanita Pretorius, organizer of The World Naked Bike Ride - Cape Town

You don’t only need to cycle to participate – you can also skate, unicycle, Rollerblade, roller-skate, run, jog, walk, push a wheelchair, push a pram – just join!

Happy naked cycling, Cape Town!