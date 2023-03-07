



On this day in 1985, the music industry's best voices stood together to fight food scarcity in Africa.

Under the banner USA for Africa, also known as the United Support of Artists for Africa, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote and released the single, We Are The World.

The benefit song included the legendary vocals of Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson and so many more.

The song was an immediate international success, winning numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, one American Music Award and a People’s Choice Award.

☆February 25,1986 - MJ and Lionel Richie are honored with the "Best Song of the Year" award for "We Are The World", the single they wrote for the "USA For Africa" project in 1985, at the 28th Grammy Awards from Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/Gf9cgz1pcK ' Beatriz (Ladamaerrante 3). ⛔️ NO DM. Fan Account. (@Beatriz65393631) February 25, 2023

We Are The World went on to raise over $60 million (equivalent to R120 million at the time) and the first USA for Africa cargo jet carrying food, medicine and clothing left for Ethiopia and Sudan in 1985.

This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'