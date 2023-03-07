On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission. 12 June 2023 5:37 PM
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’ Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities. 12 June 2023 4:03 PM
ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s... 12 June 2023 3:26 PM
View all Local
Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap' Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tampe... 12 June 2023 7:30 AM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
View all Politics
Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel Increased travel brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies. 12 June 2023 8:22 PM
Laptop of tablet? Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 might just be the perfect go-between Microsoft describes this device as the perfect 2-in-1 gadget, offering you tablet flexibility and laptop performance and battery l... 12 June 2023 8:00 PM
BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa Are South African companies too lax when it comes to cyber security? 12 June 2023 7:42 PM
View all Business
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else? 12 June 2023 12:29 PM
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010. 12 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker Barker, who led South Africa to their only AFCON triumph in 1996 died on Saturday after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. 12 June 2023 7:51 PM
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Sport
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform... 10 June 2023 12:07 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture' Comedian Loyiso Gola is back to give you all the laughs with his latest show 'Popular Culture' hitting Home Coming theatre from 12... 9 June 2023 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US. 12 June 2023 12:39 PM
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict. 12 June 2023 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive. 12 June 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Music

On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'

7 March 2023 9:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Michael Jackson
Lionel Richie
We Are The World

The benefit single, recorded in 1985 to aid in the fight against famine in Africa, raised over $60 million.

On this day in 1985, the music industry's best voices stood together to fight food scarcity in Africa.

Under the banner USA for Africa, also known as the United Support of Artists for Africa, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote and released the single, We Are The World.

The benefit song included the legendary vocals of Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson and so many more.

The song was an immediate international success, winning numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, one American Music Award and a People’s Choice Award.

We Are The World went on to raise over $60 million (equivalent to R120 million at the time) and the first USA for Africa cargo jet carrying food, medicine and clothing left for Ethiopia and Sudan in 1985.


This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'




7 March 2023 9:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Michael Jackson
Lionel Richie
We Are The World

More from Music

Mahotella Queens' Hilda Tloubatla and Mango Groove's John Leyden. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity

12 May 2023 2:12 PM

Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves

4 May 2023 1:25 PM

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metallica. Photo: Wikimedia Commons by 20 minutos

METALLICA buys VINYL factory as format makes a comeback

16 March 2023 10:05 AM

Metallica has acquired a high-quality pressing plant ahead of the release of its new album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Concerts in the Park. Website. Gallery.

92-year-old 'Concerts in the Park' founder chats about what's upcoming

20 February 2023 11:58 AM

Concerts in the Park's 92-year-old founder Charles Lindsay-Bowman says that it's never too late to start something amazing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Linkin Park. Picture: LinkinPark.com

Linkin Park shares unreleased song to celebrate Meteora’s 20th anniversary

13 February 2023 11:12 AM

The never before heard song features the lead vocals of the late Chester Bennington.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Live music gigs to get us moving this weekend in Cape Town

10 February 2023 3:46 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Grace Newton about what to expect musically this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards

6 February 2023 12:25 PM

Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, local hit 'Bayethe', and more win big at the annual Grammy's Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber at the 58th GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA on February 15, 2016.

Bieber becomes youngest artist to sell the rights to his music for $200 million

26 January 2023 8:18 AM

Justin Bieber sold the rights to his music catalogue to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Jimmy Nevis / Facebook, 2020

Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan

23 January 2023 12:32 PM

See an authentic and vulnerable Nevis live with the launch of his latest album, 'Things we don't talk about.' Get tickets here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT and Bo-Kaap community find middle ground on gentrification plans

Local

Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec

Local

Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Whatever he touched turned to gold'- Bafana legends pay tribute to Clive Barker

12 June 2023 11:51 PM

Eskom to receive power generation boost from Mozambique

12 June 2023 11:43 PM

SA canoeist Birkett reflects on recent bronze medal ahead of national champs

12 June 2023 11:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA