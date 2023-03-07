'I don't think there's logic in what the president did' - leadership expert (SU)
Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.
-
Ramaphosa has announced his cabinet reshuffle, including the addition of a minister of electricity and a new deputy president
-
The president failed to make bold decisions, says Ndevu
It has been 26 days since the State of the Nation Address, in which Ramaphosa announced that a Minister of Electricity would be appointed.
Ramaphosa apologised for the delay, blaming procedural issues, but Ndevu says the announcement was not worth the wait.
What we have seen is a president who continuously fails to make bold decisions.Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University
Ndevu argues that the President should have trimmed his cabinet; instead he added two ministers.
There was no reason to appoint a minister of electricity when there are already two ministers, the Minister of State Enterprises and the Minister of Energy, that have not made any interventions to deal with the energy crisis, he says.
I do not think there is logic in what the president has done.Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership - Stellenbosch University
Paul Mashathile has been appointed as the new deputy president but, Ndevu says, the fact that it took so long for the President to announce this shows that there is not a great relationship between the two.
Listen to the interview for more.
