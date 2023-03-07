South Africa's new Electricity Minister has a a HELLISHLY long 'to do' list





Lester Kiewit speaks with energy expert Ruse Moleshe.

The Electricity Minister must manage the 16-year-old electricity crisis and reduce the frequency and severity of loadshedding

Moleshe says that it will take time for Ramokgopa to implement solutions

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

It is going to take a while because all of these things cannot happen overnight. Ruse Moleshe, Energy Expert - RUBK

Ramokgopa will control all aspects of the Energy Action Plan and facilitate the coordination of a number of departments to respond to the crisis.

Moleshe argues that appointing a new minister to deal with this when there is already a minister of Mineral Resources and Energy and a Minister is of Public Enterprises, may not be the most efficient strategy.

