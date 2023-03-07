[LISTEN] 'We are going to resolve loadshedding' – Minister of Electricity
Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, newly appointed Minister of Electricity.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, appointing Ramokgopa as the Minister of Electricity.
His main responsibility is to oversee the energy crisis response as well as to have control over the Energy Action Plan, following the announcement of the Sate of Disaster that was declared during the president's State of the Nation Address.
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity https://t.co/4l23ISLh9D pic.twitter.com/usFkV110jW' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023
RELATED: President Ramaphosa reveals Minister of Energy in long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
Ramokgopa admits to feeling the pressure, but says he will "crack the loadshedding code."
I know what I've gotten myself into.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
Ramokgopa will meet with stakeholders within the next 20 days to formulate a detailed implementation plan.
We will be committing ourselves as the stakeholders in the energy space to a timeline.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
Ramokgopa acknowledges the public's skepticism, given the government's track record.
We are going to resolves loadshedding.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
RELATED: 'Nothing good is going to come from this': Parties react to cabinet reshuffle
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @David_Makhura/Twitter
More from Local
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA
Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic to manufacture vehicles in South Africa.Read More
Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's full-year results and its confidence about the future.Read More
Just how effective is SA's intelligence agency?
John Maytham interviews Jane Duncan, Professor of Digital Society, University of Glasgow.Read More
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.Read More
As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe
Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property.Read More
Zozibini Tunzi on making a difference after Miss Universe
"We are all meant to play a part," says former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as she prepares to launch her non-profit.Read More
Clarens community saves little dog 'Heidi' after hearing her howl from mountains
Residents in Clarens climbed a mountain together to rescue a little dog, aptly naming her Heidi post-save. Here's the story.Read More
Cool weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can prepare themselves for a cool weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
More from Politics
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport
Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.Read More
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.Read More
Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel
Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.Read More
Nehawu strike: WC Health Dept's contingency plans for Khayelitsha patients
Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure that there are no further disruptions to workers and patients.Read More
Knoflokskraal residents have no water or toilets – Theewaterskloof Municipality
Legally, there's not much that the Municipality can do, as Department of Public Works owns the land, says Municipality speaker.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Nehawu not responsible for any acts of violence'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately
De Lille catches up with Clarence Ford just days after her appointment as Minister of Tourism.Read More
Tottenham, SA Tourism scandal sealed Sisulu's fate in the cabinet reshuffle
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said President Cyril Ramaphosa faced public pressure to remove Lindiwe Sisulu after the fracas Tottenham Hotspur deal.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa is tax compliant' - SARS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given SARS the green light to disclose his tax affairs.Read More
More from Business
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work)
The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often.Read More
Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA
Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic to manufacture vehicles in South Africa.Read More
Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples
Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's full-year results and its confidence about the future.Read More
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape
Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.Read More
Nehawu disputes claims that its strike aims to cause disruption and violence
Hospital workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) are striking.Read More
4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID
Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending over the past four years.Read More
[WATCH] Fatti's & Moni's celebrates unique way South Africa 'does Italian'
The latest TV campaign for the local pasta producer is the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Business confidence slips further, manufacturing most demoralised by power cuts
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence dropped further from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.Read More