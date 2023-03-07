[LISTEN] 'We are going to resolve loadshedding' – Minister of Electricity





Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, newly appointed Minister of Electricity.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, appointing Ramokgopa as the Minister of Electricity.

His main responsibility is to oversee the energy crisis response as well as to have control over the Energy Action Plan, following the announcement of the Sate of Disaster that was declared during the president's State of the Nation Address.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity https://t.co/4l23ISLh9D pic.twitter.com/usFkV110jW ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023

Ramokgopa admits to feeling the pressure, but says he will "crack the loadshedding code."

I know what I've gotten myself into. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

Ramokgopa will meet with stakeholders within the next 20 days to formulate a detailed implementation plan.

We will be committing ourselves as the stakeholders in the energy space to a timeline. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

Ramokgopa acknowledges the public's skepticism, given the government's track record.

We are going to resolves loadshedding. Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

