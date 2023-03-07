Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Cape Town Cycle Tour (11-12 March): These roads will all be CLOSED

7 March 2023 11:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
The Cape Town Cycle Tour takes place this weekend and several roads around the Cape Peninsula will be closed.

To accommodate cyclists participating in 'The World’s Largest Timed Bike Ride', the following roads will be closed for their safety on 11 and 12 March:

Saturday, 11 March

Cape Town (CBD)

  • Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street: 2-4 pm

  • Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street: 3-4 pm

  • Corporation Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: 3-4 pm

  • Parade Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: 3-4 pm

  • Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road: 9 pm (Sat) - 4 pm (Sun)

  • Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp: 7 pm (Sat) - 4 pm (Sun)

Green Point

Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to the Traffic Circle: 2 pm (Sat) - 9 pm (Sun)

Noordhoek

Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street: Sat: 6 pm (Sat) - 6 pm (Sun)

Sunday, 12 March

Cape Town (CBD)

  • Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road: 4 am - 4 pm

  • Buitenkant Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: 4 am - 4 pm

  • Sir Lowry Road between Canterbury Street & Christiaan Barnard Boulevard: 4 am - 9 am

  • Hanover Street between Darling & Tennant Street: 4 am - 9 am

  • Darling Street between Adderley Street & Lower Plein Street: 4 am - 4 pm

  • Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street: 4 am - 4 pm

Woodstock/University Estate

  • Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3)

  • Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend

  • Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound

Traffic will be diverted to Main Road from 5:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange

  • Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound)

  • M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital (Anzio Road - Southbound)

(From 5:30 am to 12:30 pm.)

Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt

  • M3: Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue,Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive

(From 6:00 am to 1.30 pm.)

Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

  • M3 Freeway (Blue Route): 6 am - 13:30 pm

  • Tokai - Steenberg Road (M42): 06:15 am - 12:30 pm

Parts of the following areas will be closed for a bit longer for the 42km race:

  • Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

  • Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt

  • Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange

  • Tokai, Lakeside, False Bay Coast to Cape Point, and Scarborough

  • Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele

  • Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven

  • Bantry Bay, Clifton

  • Sea Point, Mouille Point

Find the detailed list of road closures and times, here.


This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town Cycle Tour (11-12 March): These roads will all be CLOSED




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
