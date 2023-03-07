'We welcome the appointment of Patricia De Lille as Tourism Minister!'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Rosemary Anderson, Chair of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa).
-
De Lille is replacing Lindiwe Sisulu as the Tourism Minister
-
Fedhasa welcomes her appointment
Tourism, critical to South Africa's economy, suffered terribly during the pandemic and is only now beginning to recover.
We really look forward to working with minister De Lille and especially unlocking the enormous potential that tourism has for South Africa.Rosemary Anderson, Chair - Fedhasa
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
