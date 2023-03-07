[WATCH] Protesters 'bless' wedding couple outside Cape Town Home Affairs
Eloping at Home Affairs is a common way for couples to save themselves the hassle and stress that comes with a big wedding.
A couple who recently went to Home Affairs in Cape Town probably did not think that they would be getting the blessings of union protesters.
The viral video shows the wedding couple, dressed in all white, caught in the middle of protesters on the street.
This couple arrived at Home Affairs this morning, unaware of our stike - so we decided to give our blessing to this union (excuse the pun). ❤ pic.twitter.com/gt5UQy3Vzr' Barry James Mitchell (@B_JMitchell) March 6, 2023
The pair were serenaded by the protesters singing “umakoti nge wethu” (the bride is ours), a popular South African wedding song.
C'mon ❤' Barry James Mitchell (@B_JMitchell) March 6, 2023
Ekse, ground is fertile pic.twitter.com/wUj6TpTZZN
Mzansi immediately shared their love for the unexpected but beautiful moment.
Inspite of the struggle of workers, we still managed to display Ubuntu and little joy with the couple's getting wedded in the midsts of picketing, by singing wedding Songs and sharing them up. South Africans are amazing! https://t.co/cgtQse9oZo' Nkosinathi ® (@EmmjayDblessed) March 7, 2023
That video of that Home Affairs protest turning into a wedding ceremony is just something special 😂♥️' iSKEBERESH esiNice (@OnlyAbedii) March 7, 2023
Only in South Africa. Strike at Home Affairs happening upon a wedding. Beautiful. See? Where there’s protest, there’s love 💕 https://t.co/f5IDizCt4i' Mr. Tshweu (@TshweuMoleme) March 6, 2023
Was watching it live pic.twitter.com/UCtQ3ygNN4' LU20 R (@Lutho_Rashe) March 7, 2023
"Let's not make a big thing of the wedding, we can just go to Home Affairs with one or two family members"' Jordan (Parody) (@JordanPfot) March 6, 2023
Home Affairs: https://t.co/WPovJkMefO
