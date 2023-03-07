Man reunites 1400 lost dogs with their owners using a drone
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
The charity “Drone to Home” was founded to help reunite people with their pets
-
They have successfully found 1 400 lost dogs
Phil James, a man living in Nottinghamshire, started a dog search and rescue operation called “Drone to Home.”
He uses drones to find people’s missing pets and has successfully returned almost 1400 dogs to their families.
James started this charity voluntarily a few years ago after helping someone find their dog.
The motto on their website… says “we don’t judge, we just reunite.”Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
While some people do tend to find drones a bit invasive and obnoxious, a charity like this one shows the value this technology can have.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114519817_english-cocker-spaniel-puppy-eating-dog-food-from-ceramic-bowl.html
