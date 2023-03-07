Streaming issues? Report here
Timebanking UK charity encourages helping each other through skills exchange

7 March 2023 2:32 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
United Kingdom
Social values
personal values

Timebanking UK is already running similar projects in the United States and India.

Pippa Hudson interviews Sarah Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Timebanking UK.

For every hour you give helping an individual or an organisation earns you an extra hour back.

This is how national charity Timebanking United Kingdom is changing the art of lending a hand without the exchange of money - using an exchange of skills instead.

We encourage people to recognise their own values and skills, and this is an asset type of an approach, and we have around 90, 000 people active around the country.

Sarah Bird, CEO - Timebanking UK

It could be doing some shopping, walking somebody’s dog, visiting people who are living alone but we want to involve people across all ages.

Sarah Bird, CEO - Timebanking UK

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




