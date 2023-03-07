Women who violate Islamic dress code must be punished! - Iranian courts
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Mass protests erupted after the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for breaking dress codes.
Despite mass freedom of choice protests, Iran's judiciary says that women will be punished for violating Islamic dress codes.
RELATED: After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing
Didn't much of the world hope that those protests would really make a difference, would maybe just change things a little for the better, a little bit more of liberty; women's rights for instance?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Source: Wikimedia Commons.
More from World
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.Read More
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them
Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.Read More
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages
This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.Read More
[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days
"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one.Read More
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France
The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition.Read More
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report
Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform.Read More
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters
Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka.Read More
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery.Read More