WHO warns: Some over-the-counter cough syrups have toxins that killed 300 kids
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that over the counter medications such as specific cough syrups contain ‘high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG)’.
These are ‘toxic chemicals’ used in windscreen wiper fluids, engine coolants, and antifreeze agents that ‘can be fatal and should never be found in medicines.’
Multiple warnings have come since late last year since:
Seven countries reported more than 300 deaths, many of them were children under five years old.
Three out of seven countries reported cases like this in:
-
Gambia (October)
-
Indonesia (November)
-
Uzbekistan (January)
Because these weren't isolated incidents, the WHO is:
1) Prompting various key stakeholders engaged in the medical supply chain to 'take immediate and coordinated action.'
2) Calling on governments and regulators 'to prevent, detect, and respond to incidents of substandard and falsified medical products.'
3) Currently working on a mandate to ensure that no more lives are lost.
We hope this mandate helps prevent the loss of more lives and aids the productions of safer medical products.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/spukkato/spukkato1709/spukkato170900150/85949181-closeup-woman-pouring-medication-or-antipyretic-syrup-from-bottle-to-cup-healthcare-people-and-medic.jpg
