City slams claims of evicting homeless without putting alternatives in place

7 March 2023 2:20 PM
by Amy Fraser
Geordin Hill-Lewis responds to activist's claims of City's inadequate measures to deal with homelessness.

Lester Kiewit interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town.

The courts have granted the City of Cape Town the right to start issuing notices of its intent to evict about 5,000 homeless people living on the streets in its city centre.

On Monday, Kiewit spoke to homeless activist Carlos Mesquita, who was appealing to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to listen to solutions from the homeless themselves.

During the interview, Mesquita told Kiewit that there are 4,692 homeless people residing within the CBD and that the measures put in place by the City are not adequate to accommodate all of those individuals.

Hill-Lewis responding on Tuesday to Carlos Mesquita's claims saying they are misleading and misrepresented what the City has been doing thus far.

In addition, Hill-Lewis slams the claims that the City wants to evict people without alternative accommodation first being put in place.

The City has done the necessary research and has put the necessary processes in place to enure that there are adequate safe spaces, insists Hill-Lewis.

He adds that the City has only applied for an estimated 500 people that it knows can be accommodated.

If the individual declines to relocate to the arranged safe space, Hill-Lewis says it's not acceptable for that individual to then reserve an area in a public space as it impacts the surrounding community negatively.

In such cases the City will approach the court and apply for a eviction application, he adds.

If the application is granted, Hill-Lewis says that that individual will have to take up a space in the provided accommodation.

What he [Carlos Mesquita] said on the show yesterday was misleading and misrepresented what the City's actually doing.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




