'We teach kiddies to run at spaces, not faces.' Tag Rugby SA on 2023 World Cup





The Director of Tag Rugby South Africa, Stuart McConnell and Tag Rugby World Cup champ, Caden Williams is 'On the Couch' with Pippa Hudson chatting about all things Tag Rugby.

If you didn't know, Tag Rugby South Africa has existed for about 29 years and in some teams, it exists as a co-ed sport.

McConnell said that tag rugby is all about...

Letting girls and boys play together from a young age and falling in love with tag... We teach kiddies to run at spaces, not faces. It's [sport] such a positive thing... you can come from any background and represent your country. Stuart McConnell, Director - Tag South Africa

The organisation has produced talented rugby players like former Springbok, now Stormers player, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu who started off with tag rugby when he was just 6 years old, says McConnell.

And in August, Williams and other South African Tag Rugby members will join 28 other countries in Limerick, Ireland to play in the 2023 World Cup.

On representing South Africa internationally last year and this year, Williams said...

It's very heart warming. Last year when we played Great Britain... we were singing the anthem... and the boys were tearing up and myself too. It's something awesome and an honour to represent your country. It's different being in the country compared to representing it and it just... was really an honour to say the least. So yeah, super thankful for the experience and the opportunity. Caden Williams, Player - Tag South Africa

The pair continued to chat about the difference between touch and tag rugby, Williams said...

Tag rugby is a bit different to touch rugby... [in] tag there's kicking involved... there's a bit more contact involved. Caden Williams, Player - Tag South Africa

While McConnell added that it's literally about tags...

With tag, you've got a focus area on the hips... So, you have two tags that hang from your shorts and when you've got the ball, the defender tries to remove those tags from your hips... in tag you can kick for advantage when attacking or defending. Stuart McConnell, Director - Tag South Africa

Considering tag rugby?

McConnell said these skills make the A-team:

Good hand eye coordination

Stellar physical fitness

Being quick and efficient

Having great 'ball skills'

Of course, as with any sport, McConnell said that they face many challenges and the biggest one is fundraising for individual team members and for the organization to function...

We're not a professional sport so individual team members have to raise the money to play, travel, and compete globally. Stuart McConnell, Director - Tag South Africa

To support or join the Tag Rugby South Africa team, contact the them through the website, here.

Goodluck to the tag team for the 2023 World Cup!

As Williams hopes for a spot in the top five, we hope that they take the number one spot - go Tag Rugby South Africa!