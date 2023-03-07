[LISTEN] Meeting to discuss sewage pollution set for Thursday at Camps Bay HS





Pippa Hudson interviews Cleeve Robertson, CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Over the past few months, there has been a surge in complaints of pollution in Cape Town beaches, not only from litter, but also from the discharge of sewage into the ocean.

While the City has said that our oceans are clean and safe to swim in, a number of ocean users have raised concerns that we are literally swimming and surfing in human feces, says Hudson.

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

To discuss this matter, a meeting will be held at Camps Bay High School on Thursday evening at 6pm.

Among the speakers will be a senior lecturer from Stellenbosch University’s medical department, as well as a chemistry professor from the University of Cape Town.

Robertson says that the meeting has been put in place to raise awareness about the seriousness of sewage pollution.

The main concerns for Robertson are:

The environmental impacts

The economic impacts

The health risks

All citizens are welcome to attend the meeting, including the Mayor and Officials, who have been invited, he adds.

Any citizen is welcome to attend. Cleeve Robertson, CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute

It is a very serious issue. Cleeve Robertson, CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.