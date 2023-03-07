Money spent on two more ministers is counterproductive - Dr Iraj Abedian
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle has met with harsh criticism from various quarters.
The shake-up Ramaphosa announced on Monday includes the introduction of two new Ministers, including the long-awaited Minister of Electricity.
The attendant costs of increasing the size of his Cabinet in particular has drawn the ire of opposition parties.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investments and Research Services.
Dr Abedian says that, on average, every Ministry swallows up between R38 million and R40 million, and that's just for the costs associated with the Ministers themselves.
That is just their salaries and perks and guards...Of course with this comes other costs.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
It depends on how the proverbial cookie is cut. It could run into hundreds of millions but I don't think in this case [Electricity Minister] we're going to get that type of support. I quite frankly don't see it as a permanent position. It's more a political negotiator/coordinator/troubleshooter role...Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
He notes that it's five years since President Ramaphosa undertook to cut this "bloated bureaucracy", which he has not done.
The Ministers are getting these fat salaries for causing more problems than solving and that is by way of the response they haven't shown... Yet the coalface of service delivery, the nurses and so on... are battling to meet inflationary pressures.Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Not only is the ministerial spend not constructive or productive says Dr Abedian, it is actually Destructive.
Look at the amount of destruction that Ministers cause by disagreeing among themselves, by dilly-dallying, contradicting and pulling the ship in different directions...Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
It's not only that the money spent is not productive...It's actively and empirically counter-productive, and that is the sad and tragic part of it that unfortunately the President doesn't want to accept."Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investments and Research Services
For more from Dr Abedian, scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : GCIS
More from Politics
Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap'
Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tamper with its overall aesthetic and rob residents of their heritage.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.Read More
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions
In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light during a recent sitting of the provincial legislature.Read More