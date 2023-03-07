Nedbank declares 'monster' dividend, launches R5bn share buyback





Nedbank has reported strong revenue growth for 2022 despite what it describes as multiple challenges, both globally and domestically.

The Group posted its results for the 12 months ended 31 December on Tuesday.

Headline earnings rose 20% to R14 billion.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 2,886 cents per share, up from 2,410c for the previous period.

Nedbank declared a record final dividend of 866c per share, bringing the total dividend for 2022 to 1,649c per share. This is up 38% for the previous year.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown and asks him about the Group's buyback scheme that will return R5 billion to shareholders.

We have seen the banking system bounce back a little bit faster than expected [after the COVID pandemic, and certainly our performance has been ahead of what we thought it would have been. Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

Collectively that has generated what we see as a R5 billion structural capital surplus, so we still have more than enough capital to support growth in our underlying clients and businesses, but that structural capital surplus is a drag on returns... Mike Brown, CEO - Nedbank Group

The buyback is the best way for Nedbank to deliver that surplus back to shareholders in a value-accretive manner, Brown says.

