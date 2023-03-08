Streaming issues? Report here
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Electricity Minister says work to solve energy crisis already begun

8 March 2023 7:19 AM
by Babalo Ndenze

"We started much, much earlier in my previous capacity, where we have been working with energy-intense users in the country to fast track their projects," Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

CAPE TOWN – The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said on Tuesday he had begun his work to help Eskom resolve the crippling power cuts.

He has already planned meetings this week, with some of the country's big energy users and with Eskom.

Ramokgopa joined several ministers and deputy ministers, who were sworn-in on Tuesday.

As the former Head of the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency, Ramokgopa said that he was already been busy with work related to Eskom and the country’s energy challenges.

Speaking after his swearing-in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday night, Ramokgopa said that he already had a sense of what was required and what the situation was.

“The work has already begun. I mean, we started much, much earlier in my previous capacity where we have been working with energy-intense users in the country to fast track their projects to get them to financial close to ensure that we address the permitting and licensing issues. So, we already have a sense of what we that pipeline looks like

Zizi Kodwa welcomed his move from the Presidency as Deputy Minister, to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

“I’m passionate about culture and heritage because it’s the hallmark of what defines any nation. We are interested with the heritage and national symbols. It’s quite a huge responsibility.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that he instructed both new and existing members of Cabinet to act with “speed and urgency” to address the challenges that the country faced.


This article first appeared on EWN : Electricity Minister says work to solve energy crisis already begun




