'Transport Minister must look at SAFE, AFFORDABLE passenger transport'





Lester Kiewit interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association (RFA).

The transport sector is essential for the country’s economic growth

- The minister needs to make some hard decisions and focus on the core issues, says Kelly

FILE: New Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga. Picture: @Dotransport/twitter

Transport networks are lifeblood of the economy; the Minister of Transport has a vital portfolio.

I would not like to be appointed to that post, believe you me. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

If we want to prevent a downward spiral with regards to our transport sector, hard decisions need to be made and there must be a focus on the core issues, says Kelly.

One of these issues is that of passenger transport.

Kelly says it is vitally important that South Africans can get to and from work so they can be economically active without barriers.

We have got to do it safely, we have got to do it efficiently and most importantly we have got to do it affordably. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

He says that the minister should streamline administrative functions around licenses and get the private sector involved.

This would include allowing licenses to be renewed online and allowing private optometrists to do eye tests

every few years to remove some of the administrative burden.

