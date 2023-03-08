ANC/EFF or ANC/DA: South Africa could get a coalition government in 2024





Lester Kiewit speaks with political commentator Prince Mashele and Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute (ASRI).

The ANC is at risk of getting getting fewer than a 50% of votes cast in the next election

This may see them forming a coalition government with the EFF or the DA

A coalition between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) is very much on the cards after the next national elections, according to Mashele.

The ANC is particularly weak in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, he says.

Newly appointed Deputy President Paul Mashathile wants to be the next President of the ANC, says Mashele, but he knows the ANC is at risk of not getting majority at a national elections, and an a coalition with the EFF could come as a result.

Paul, and the Gauteng group and the KZN group, have an informal deal with the EFF that next year. If the ANC does not win at national level, the EFF is going to assist the ANC to constitute a government... Prince Mashele, Political Commentator

Policy, which divides the EFF and the ANC, will not be a focus of the arrangement, says Mashele.

It is not going to be about policy congruence. It will be about power plays and resources. Prince Mashele, Political Commentator

An EFF/ANC government will be corrupt and dangerous to South Africa, argues Mashele.

Fakir sees a different possibility for the ANC, namely a partnership with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He says that the ANC and the DA represent a significant chunk of public interest in South Africa as they get a significant portion of the votes in the country.

There are real interests for them to start to work together, in the interest of institutional stability, for some kind of stability in society and to foster a degree of social solidarity. Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes - Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute

Fakir says the danger of such a partnership would be that the ANC swallows the DA, which may then also become corrupt.

