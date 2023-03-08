ANC/EFF or ANC/DA: South Africa could get a coalition government in 2024

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] No-one but NSRI camera operator spots kid caught in rip current The keen eye of their Beach Safety Camera operator managed to spot the 10-year-old and and save his life, says the NSRI. 11 March 2023 6:14 PM
Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go' Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album. 11 March 2023 5:50 PM
Dogfight organiser gets suspended sentence, declared unfit to own any animal The man is one of three suspects arrested in a joint SPCA-City of Cape Town sting operation in Atlantis back in October 2021. 11 March 2023 3:21 PM
View all Local
'Don't try that nonsense in Cape Town': Mayor warns EFF about planned shutdown Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will make sure the EFF's national shutdown planned for 20 March does not happen in Cape Tow... 11 March 2023 11:19 AM
Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala probe Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, however, made adverse findings against the police for their handling of the matt... 11 March 2023 8:50 AM
'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet' On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape. 10 March 2023 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station? Extending the life of Koeberg Nuclear Power station will provide relief to energy-starved South Africa, but not everyone agrees. 10 March 2023 7:40 AM
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
View all Business
SEE pics of 'zombie' William and Kate wax figures freaking out the Internet A wax museum in Poland has gone viral after images of ghastly wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit social media. 11 March 2023 4:22 PM
Getting inked? Artists from 22 countries available at Tattoo Convention Zain Johnson talks to organiser and co-founder Romy van Tonder about the upcoming South African International Tattoo Convention (S... 11 March 2023 2:09 PM
How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author. 10 March 2023 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi Catch episode two of "Running's Lessons for Life", featuring Nontuthuko Mghabi. 10 March 2023 11:14 AM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Zain Johnson shares his top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 March 2023 8:45 AM
Meet 'Drommedaris': the father-daughter duo making music on plastic water drums After almost emigrating to Florida and facing destitution because of the pandemic - the father-daughter EDM-loving duo was born! 10 March 2023 4:13 PM
Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun' The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments. 10 March 2023 3:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US The United States is struggling with the number of homeless encampments reportedly on the rise. 9 March 2023 1:53 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC/EFF or ANC/DA: South Africa could get a coalition government in 2024

8 March 2023 10:30 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
Prince Mashele
Ebrahim Fakir
Lester Kiewit

If the ANC does not get 50% of the votes in the national election next year, it will have to for a coalition government.

Lester Kiewit speaks with political commentator Prince Mashele and Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute (ASRI).

  • The ANC is at risk of getting getting fewer than a 50% of votes cast in the next election

  • This may see them forming a coalition government with the EFF or the DA

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

A coalition between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) is very much on the cards after the next national elections, according to Mashele.

The ANC is particularly weak in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, he says.

Newly appointed Deputy President Paul Mashathile wants to be the next President of the ANC, says Mashele, but he knows the ANC is at risk of not getting majority at a national elections, and an a coalition with the EFF could come as a result.

Paul, and the Gauteng group and the KZN group, have an informal deal with the EFF that next year. If the ANC does not win at national level, the EFF is going to assist the ANC to constitute a government...

Prince Mashele, Political Commentator

Policy, which divides the EFF and the ANC, will not be a focus of the arrangement, says Mashele.

It is not going to be about policy congruence. It will be about power plays and resources.

Prince Mashele, Political Commentator

An EFF/ANC government will be corrupt and dangerous to South Africa, argues Mashele.

Fakir sees a different possibility for the ANC, namely a partnership with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He says that the ANC and the DA represent a significant chunk of public interest in South Africa as they get a significant portion of the votes in the country.

There are real interests for them to start to work together, in the interest of institutional stability, for some kind of stability in society and to foster a degree of social solidarity.

Ebrahim Fakir, Director of Programmes - Auwal Socio Economic Research Institute

Fakir says the danger of such a partnership would be that the ANC swallows the DA, which may then also become corrupt.

Listen to the interview for more.




8 March 2023 10:30 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
Prince Mashele
Ebrahim Fakir
Lester Kiewit

More from Politics

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis warns the EFF about "trying" a national shutdown in Cape Town. Screengrab from video on Twitter @geordinhl

'Don't try that nonsense in Cape Town': Mayor warns EFF about planned shutdown

11 March 2023 11:19 AM

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City will make sure the EFF's national shutdown planned for 20 March does not happen in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala probe

11 March 2023 8:50 AM

Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, however, made adverse findings against the police for their handling of the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'

10 March 2023 6:33 PM

On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport

9 March 2023 8:00 PM

Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @intercapebus/Facebook

'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape

9 March 2023 4:53 PM

Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel

9 March 2023 1:11 PM

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amid a cost of living crisis and a large budget deficit, Nehawu members are demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana / Eyewitness News

Nehawu strike: WC Health Dept's contingency plans for Khayelitsha patients

8 March 2023 6:04 PM

Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure that there are no further disruptions to workers and patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Knoflokskraal residents have no water or toilets – Theewaterskloof Municipality

8 March 2023 5:10 PM

Legally, there's not much that the Municipality can do, as Department of Public Works owns the land, says Municipality speaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amid a cost of living crisis and a large budget deficit, Nehawu members are demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Melikhaya Zagagana / Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: 'Nehawu not responsible for any acts of violence'

8 March 2023 3:05 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly appointed Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille being sworn-in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Tshwane on 30 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately

8 March 2023 2:11 PM

De Lille catches up with Clarence Ford just days after her appointment as Minister of Tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala probe

Politics

Water safe to drink in CPT's deep south - City lifts boil notice

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Hong Kong hands jail terms to Tiananmen vigil organisers

11 March 2023 8:56 PM

IFP hopes to govern KZN again, willing to work with any party but ANC & EFF

11 March 2023 6:57 PM

NGO pleads with Nehawu to put an end to the wage strike

11 March 2023 5:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA