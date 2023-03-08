'President Cyril Ramaphosa is tax compliant' - SARS
John Maytham interviews Mike Teuchert, a Tax Partner at Mazars.
- Concerns regarding Ramaphosa's tax compliance were raised in the wake of the Phala Phala scandal
- SARS has received the green light to disclose Ramaphosa's and his business entities' tax affairs
Ramaphosa’s tax compliance status triggered public interest last year, following news of the discovery of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm.
On Tuesday, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the officers at his Ntaba Nyoni cattle farm are tax compliant.
The announcement follows after SARS received the green light to disclose Ramaphosa’s tax affairs.
Teuchert says it is unusual for taxpayers to provide SARS with consent to discuss their tax affairs with the general public.
SARS are prohibited... from disclosing taxpayers' affairs to anybody other than the taxpayer... it is quite unusual for taxpayers to provide SARS with this consent to discuss their tax affairs with the general public.Mike Teuchert, Tax Partner – Mazars
SARS in my experience have always upheld their secrecy provisions.Mike Teuchert, Tax Partner – Mazars
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Clarens community saves little dog 'Heidi' after hearing her howl from mountains
Residents in Clarens climbed a mountain together to rescue a little dog, aptly naming her Heidi post-save. Here's the story.Read More
Cool weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can prepare themselves for a cool weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Are ghosts 'a real thing' in South Africa?
The paranormal world is a reality for many across the country, says Arno du Toit, founder of Phoenix Paranormal SA.Read More
De Ruyter, police to be hauled before Scopa inquiry on Eskom
Committee chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the former Eskom CEO would not be the only witness in a mooted inquiry into financial irregularities at the power utility.Read More
Right now, sewerage is flowing into Vygekraal River, Black River, and Salt River
Residents near the Vygekraal, Black River and Salt River have been complaining of a horrendous smell for the past few days.Read More
Nehawu disputes claims that its strike aims to cause disruption and violence
Hospital workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) are striking.Read More
[WARNING] Cape Town warns deep South residents to boil tap water before use
Spread the word; the City of Cape Town is warning residents in the deep South to boil their tap water before drinking it.Read More
4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID
Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending over the past four years.Read More
Ratings agency S&P Global revises South Africa's credit rating to stable
In a late-night statement the agency also said economic growth faced increasing pressure from infrastructure constraints, particularly severe electricity shortages.Read More
More from Politics
Nehawu strike: WC Health Dept's contingency plans for Khayelitsha patients
Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure that there are no further disruptions to workers and patients.Read More
Knoflokskraal residents have no water or toilets – Theewaterskloof Municipality
Legally, there's not much that the Municipality can do, as Department of Public Works owns the land, says Municipality speaker.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Nehawu not responsible for any acts of violence'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately
De Lille catches up with Clarence Ford just days after her appointment as Minister of Tourism.Read More
Tottenham, SA Tourism scandal sealed Sisulu's fate in the cabinet reshuffle
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said President Cyril Ramaphosa faced public pressure to remove Lindiwe Sisulu after the fracas Tottenham Hotspur deal.Read More
ANC/EFF or ANC/DA: South Africa could get a coalition government in 2024
If the ANC does not get 50% of the votes in the national election next year, it will have to for a coalition government.Read More
'Transport Minister must look at SAFE, AFFORDABLE passenger transport'
Sindisiwe Chikunga replaces Fikile Mbalula as the Minister of Transport.Read More
Money spent on two more ministers is counterproductive - Dr Iraj Abedian
Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Iraj Abedian about costs of SA's 'bloated bureaucracy' after the introduction of two new Ministers.Read More
[LISTEN] Meeting to discuss sewage pollution set for Thursday at Camps Bay HS
All members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting at Camps Bay High School on Thursday evening at 6pm.Read More
More from Business
Nehawu disputes claims that its strike aims to cause disruption and violence
Hospital workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) are striking.Read More
4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID
Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending over the past four years.Read More
[WATCH] Fatti's & Moni's celebrates unique way South Africa 'does Italian'
The latest TV campaign for the local pasta producer is the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Business confidence slips further, manufacturing most demoralised by power cuts
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence dropped further from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.Read More
JSE adjusting requirements to keep small- and mid-cap companies from delisting
The Money Show interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange posts its full-year results.Read More
Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately
De Lille catches up with Clarence Ford just days after her appointment as Minister of Tourism.Read More
[WATCH] South Africa’s first 3D-printed low-cost home is here!
Could this be the solution to affordable, accessible housing?Read More
Electricity Minister says work to solve energy crisis already begun
"We started much, much earlier in my previous capacity, where we have been working with energy-intense users in the country to fast track their projects," Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.Read More
Nedbank declares 'monster' dividend, launches R5bn share buyback
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Mike Brown after Nedbank posts its full-year results.Read More