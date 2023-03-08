[WATCH] South Africa’s first 3D-printed low-cost home is here!
John Maytham interviews Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, Head o the School of Civil Engineering & the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
The initiative was funded by the Department of Science and Innovation and implemented by UJ’s Faculty of Civil Engineering and the Built Environment, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements and AfriSam.
The 3D printer only prints the shell of the house, which can be completed in 24 hours, depending on the size of the structure.
The time frame also depends on whether plumbing and electrical wiring is installed during the printing process, or at a later stage.
The printing process is quite simple, in fact, Prof Mahachi compares it to printing out a document.
Have you ever printed a Word document before? So the way you print your Word document, what you see is what you get.Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, Head of School of Civil Engineering & the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg
The printing process starts with an architectural or engineering drawing on the computer.
Once the design has been approved, it is sent to the robot.
The ink is made out of a cementitious product that allows for it to be built on the ground.
What you see on the computer, is what you print on the ground.Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, Head of School of Civil Engineering & the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg
Each wall is printed layer by layer, which could be completed in 35 minutes, depending on the size of the wall.
These structures can be used as RDP housing, as the cost of construction falls within the government's R200 000 limit.
A big concern about this form of construction is the replacement of jobs by machines.
Jobs are not going to be lost.Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, Head of School of Civil Engineering & the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg
Watch below (skip to 3:00):
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Screenshot from YouTube video: @africanews
More from Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?
On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint
A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.Read More
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the country's only coach to win silverware at the Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
[LISTEN] Are emergency housing kits for evictions unconstitutional?
South Africans have a constitutional right to adequate housing, but this is not something that everyone is experiencing.Read More
A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar
Four bodies have been found dumped in Macassar recently, locals say it's because criminals can operate under the cover of darkness.Read More
Midday Report Express: 4 members of Public Protector Inquiry Committee recused
All the news you need to know.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
WATCH: Heavy rain in Cape Town causes flooding chaos
The City of Cape Town said that heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused the Jakkalsvlei Canal, the Lourens River and the Keyser River to burst their banks.Read More
More from Business
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders
The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as major contributors.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Struggling to find a job? Shoprite offers career opportunities! How to apply...
Younger than 35, and struggling to find a job? You may want to check this out.Read More
'We need a FUNCTIONAL rail service. 51 000 jobs are on the line!' – Hill-Lewis
Having functional trains will sustain over 51 000 jobs and add R11 billion to the local economy, according to CoCT research.Read More
National Assembly passes controversial NHI Bill: 'We all deserve healthcare'
This new bill will see that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, will be covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
Virgin Active could be listed on JSE as Wiese's Brait plans to exit investments
Virgin Active makes up 53% of the total assets of the Christo Wiese-backed investment holding company, Brait.Read More
How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
Endeavor South Africa says the country's "high-impact entrepreneurs" are shooting the lights out when it comes to attracting venture capital and growing revenue despite the economic climate.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?
KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.Read More
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication
If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest.Read More
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race
South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go.Read More
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi!
If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
Side hustle culture is no stranger to society, here are some tips to steer you in the right direction.Read More
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities
An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities.Read More
Birdnesting: New co-parenting style aims to have less impact on kids of divorce
Attorney Tazneem Humphries says birdnesting is a new concept in South Africa that can help divorced couples co-parent better.Read More
The value of 'social fathers' in South Africa's 'fatherless' society
Social fathers are father-figures in a child's life that are not biologically related to the child.Read More