[WATCH] South Africa’s first 3D-printed low-cost home is here!

The initiative was funded by the Department of Science and Innovation and implemented by UJ’s Faculty of Civil Engineering and the Built Environment, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements and AfriSam.

The 3D printer only prints the shell of the house, which can be completed in 24 hours, depending on the size of the structure.

The time frame also depends on whether plumbing and electrical wiring is installed during the printing process, or at a later stage.

The printing process is quite simple, in fact, Prof Mahachi compares it to printing out a document.

Have you ever printed a Word document before? So the way you print your Word document, what you see is what you get. Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, Head of School of Civil Engineering & the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg

The printing process starts with an architectural or engineering drawing on the computer.

Once the design has been approved, it is sent to the robot.

The ink is made out of a cementitious product that allows for it to be built on the ground.

What you see on the computer, is what you print on the ground. Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, Head of School of Civil Engineering & the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg

Each wall is printed layer by layer, which could be completed in 35 minutes, depending on the size of the wall.

These structures can be used as RDP housing, as the cost of construction falls within the government's R200 000 limit.

A big concern about this form of construction is the replacement of jobs by machines.

Jobs are not going to be lost. Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, Head of School of Civil Engineering & the Built Environment at the University of Johannesburg

