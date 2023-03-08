Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans? On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. 14 June 2023 4:46 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night. 14 June 2023 4:16 PM
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the c... 14 June 2023 3:57 PM
View all Local
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court... 14 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as m... 14 June 2023 7:30 PM
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities. 14 June 2023 1:14 PM
View all Business
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest. 14 June 2023 3:22 PM
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go. 14 June 2023 2:33 PM
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi! If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider. 14 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'

8 March 2023 11:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
lack of sleep
Doctor Sleep
healthy habits
importance of sleep

Sleep is vital for good health. Here's why...

Africa Melanie chats with Dr. Hema Kalan (an integrative medical doctor) about the important role sleep plays in overall health.

.

Are you living a healthy lifestyle with the perfect exercise routine, diet and supplement regimen? Without good quality sleep, it all means nothing.

According to Kalan, sleep effects every aspect of our lives.

Every different part of our body is linked to the other, so [when] we are trying to build muscle here, we think that it is [all about] diet and exercise, not realising that it is other things like sleep [that] are also needed.

Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

She defines sleep as an active process that allows the body to regenerate, restore and repair itself.

It is a time where our hormones – testosterone, IGF-1 (a type of hormone), cortisone - are regulated and balanced.

So, if you are not sleeping, we have a decrease in testosterone, and increase in our stress hormone (cortisone) and that does not make proper muscle build possible.

Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

A lack of sleep can also lead to insulin resistance, a decrease in the body’s glucose uptake, and less energy for exercise.

While sleep is important, the quality of that sleep is just as important, says Kalan.

It is recommended that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep, specifically at night, as our bodies have an internal 24-hour clock, synced with nature.

Having trouble getting in the hours?

Kalan recommends removing electronic devices.

The elephant in the room... is our devices. Everybody knows about blue light but very few people know about the harmful effects of electromagnetic fields from our cell phones, Wi-Fi and even the smart watches that you are wearing.

Dr. Hema Kalan, an integrative medical doctor.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'




8 March 2023 11:17 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
lack of sleep
Doctor Sleep
healthy habits
importance of sleep

More from Health & Fitness

How do loud sounds impact your health over time?

Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger

14 June 2023 12:26 PM

The effects go much further than just auditory-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF by sevendeman

[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'

14 June 2023 10:25 AM

Dr Boudine Lohlun shares her expertise about hair loss in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab of PRIME Energy drinks from Prime website

Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing

12 June 2023 11:16 AM

A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy drink cans

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

10 June 2023 11:04 AM

These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

7 June 2023 10:11 AM

As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?

26 May 2023 12:05 PM

There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar

Local

[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?

Local

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

World Politics

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg council approves budget of more than R80bn

14 June 2023 11:59 PM

Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement

14 June 2023 11:45 PM

KZN cops net 4 suspects connected to Taylors Halt mass murder

14 June 2023 11:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA