'Sex and Pleasure' doccie explores what South Africans get up to in the bedroom
Clarence Ford interviews writer Kim Windvogel and journalist Romantha Botha about their new local documentary, 'Sex and Pleasure', which launches on 8 March on Showmax with new episodes every Wednesday.
The adults-only documentary series explores what regular South Africans get up to behind closed doors (and everywhere else).
What the show is not...
Focused on putting sex or sexual identifications in a box…Romantha Botha on 'Sex and Pleasure' documentary
The show is...
An exploration of sex by various South Africans of different ages around topics such as:
-
Sex talk at home or schools
-
Consent
-
Marital rape
-
Sex throughout the ages
-
Sex work, intimacy and love
-
Sexual fantasies
-
Sex and disabilities
-
Sex pills and potions
Sex is spoken about beautifully in the show, which isn't vulgar or explicit - it’s a sex positive, pleasurable space.
People don’t talk about it enough. It can very easily connect us. It can very easily divide us. We are talking about sex. We’re not talking about it in ways that’s informative. It’s important that we walk about it so we can make informed choices about our bodies.Kim Windvogel on 'Sex and Pleasure' documentary
Don’t come home with a baby… don’t come home pregnant... Going to the clinic and getting the pill is a scapegoat for parents not to talk about sex... Queer sex is not discussed and is still not discussed in schools. So, sex is not discussed at home or schools… it’s always being deferred… and the pleasure aspect is not even touched on.Romantha Botha on 'Sex and Pleasure' documentary
Of course, a formidable docu-series like this doesn't happen without challenges.
Among the challenges the sex-positive duo faced making this documentary were realizing that there are censorship issues around sex-positive talk online.
It’s interesting to see how the more we have access to information, the more conservative we become. Censorship around sex and pleasure is still very much a reality. So even though we want to have these conversations, it’s never easy.Romantha Botha on 'Sex and Pleasure' documentary
Another issue they faced was understanding that, although men speak about sex privately, the pair struggled to find men willing to talk about it publicly.
We struggled to find men to openly speak about sex and pleasure. It was hard to find men who struggle with erectile dysfunction and have them speak about it.Kim Windvogel on 'Sex and Pleasure' documentary
There are deeper parts of yourself to explore and by watching this show you can do that.Romantha Botha on 'Sex and Pleasure' documentary
So, there you have it, 'Sex and Pleasure' is a show for every adult who’s having sex, enjoying sex, intending to have more sex... just everyone!
Here's to Botha and Windvogel creating more sex-positive and inclusive platforms to educate and liberate!
