Viral video suggests Russia executed Ukrainian prisoner of war

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans? On Tuesday, parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. 14 June 2023 4:46 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA cadet escapes terrifying hijacking at gunpoint A Cadet Inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA survived a terrifying hijacking incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night. 14 June 2023 4:16 PM
Clive Barker to be honoured with special provincial funeral This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the provincial government the green light to hold a category two funeral for the c... 14 June 2023 3:57 PM
View all Local
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia. 14 June 2023 1:38 PM
ConCourt ruling on suspension now irrelevant, says Mkhwebane Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding against the Constitutional Court... 14 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
Loadshedding slashes Spar Group's profits - no dividend for shareholders The Spar Group reported a double digit drop in operating profits, citing power cuts and problems with its new software system as m... 14 June 2023 7:30 PM
Sky Internet CEO speaks on making internet accessible for low-income communities An internet startup, Sky Internet SA, is aiming to make faster internet available to underserved communities. 14 June 2023 1:14 PM
View all Business
Here's how you can get the best night's rest, without medication If you are battling with insomnia there are some non-pharmaceutical methods that could help you get a good night’s rest. 14 June 2023 3:22 PM
Clicks' ClubCard comes out on top in SA loyalty programmes race South Africans are looking to save wherever they can and loyalty programmes look like the way to go. 14 June 2023 2:33 PM
5 Work abroad opportunities, perfect for the youth of Mzansi! If you're between 19 and 30-years-old and want to travel and work for the vibe and experience, here are some options to consider. 14 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement Maluleke is a coach of Supersport United's Under-19 side, while also fulfilling the role of set piece coach for the first team. 14 June 2023 7:45 PM
'I never thought this day would come' - Doctor Khumalo remembers Clive Barker The legendary Bafana Bafana class of '96 have continued to pay tribute to the man that brought them AFCON glory. following his pas... 13 June 2023 8:12 PM
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland. 14 June 2023 1:05 PM
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him. 14 June 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Viral video suggests Russia executed Ukrainian prisoner of war

8 March 2023 12:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
war crimes
War in Ukraine

Targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure is a war crime. So is intentionally killing a prisoner of war.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A video of Russian soldiers seemingly killing an unarmed prisoner of war has emerged.

The Ukrainian soldier says, “Glory to Ukraine!” before a Russian shoots him with an automatic weapon.

The Russian soldier can be heard shouting “Die!” after the POW is shot dead.

Intentionally killing a prisoner of war is a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Ukraine has launched an investigation to find the Russian soldiers responsible for the killing.

Its military named the POW as Tymofiy Shadura from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com
An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

There are conflicting reports about the Ukrainian soldier’s identity… The killers have not yet been identified…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The UN is investigating 70 000 war crimes…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




8 March 2023 12:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
war crimes
War in Ukraine

More from World

© budastock/123rf.com

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

14 June 2023 3:32 PM

Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

14 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

India state on alert over 'extremely severe' cyclone

India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit

13 June 2023 12:22 PM

[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©pressmaster/123rf.com

How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world

13 June 2023 11:45 AM

The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

13 June 2023 11:32 AM

Trump has denied all claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Silvio Berlusconi: the property developer who became a media tycoon – and Italy’s most flamboyant prime minister

Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister

13 June 2023 7:52 AM

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jens Stoltenberg in 2017. Picture: Kuhlmann /MSC via Wikimedia Commons

NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden

12 June 2023 12:39 PM

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them

12 June 2023 11:45 AM

Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages

12 June 2023 10:07 AM

This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jungle

[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days

12 June 2023 9:13 AM

"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A dumping ground for the dead: A grim fallout from the blackouts in Macassar

Local

[LISTEN] How will the NHI Bill affect South Africans?

Local

Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting

World Politics

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg council approves budget of more than R80bn

14 June 2023 11:59 PM

Jabulani Maluleke ready for permanent coaching role after confirming retirement

14 June 2023 11:45 PM

KZN cops net 4 suspects connected to Taylors Halt mass murder

14 June 2023 11:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA