[WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa

A video of the Minister of Electricity dancing has gone viral

South Africans are hoping he brings this same amount of energy to fix our electricity crisis

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as South Africa's new Electricity Minister.

Since then he has caught the attention of South Africans who have been watching his dance moves online.

We are just hoping he has got the same energy to fix our failing energy system. Barbara Friedman

Ramokgopa’s viral moves also serve as a reminder that once something is on the internet, it is there to stay.

Ladies & Gentlemen meet Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity. A qualified Civil Engineer is expected to solve electrical issues. pic.twitter.com/K7GbZb8vrW ' Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 7, 2023

