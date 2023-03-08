[WATCH] Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
A video of the Minister of Electricity dancing has gone viral
South Africans are hoping he brings this same amount of energy to fix our electricity crisis
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as South Africa's new Electricity Minister.
Since then he has caught the attention of South Africans who have been watching his dance moves online.
We are just hoping he has got the same energy to fix our failing energy system.Barbara Friedman
Ramokgopa’s viral moves also serve as a reminder that once something is on the internet, it is there to stay.
Ladies & Gentlemen meet Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity. A qualified Civil Engineer is expected to solve electrical issues. pic.twitter.com/K7GbZb8vrW' Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 7, 2023
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : 702
