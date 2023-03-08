Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille: I need to hit the road running immediately
Clarence Ford interviews Patricia De Lille, Tourism Minister.
Patricia De Lille, former Public Works Minister has been named as the new Tourism minister in Ramaphosa’s reshuffled cabinet.
De Lille weighs in on what we can expect from her as the Minister of Tourism:
- There is no time for new policies and complaints – solutions and action is needed
- De Lille is relying on the Tourism sector to enure that the sector operates at its full potential
- If run correctly, the Tourism Sector has a lot to offer, and many opportunities for job creation
- Stats have shown that the conditions in the Tourism sector have recovered to match pre-Covid
- Before the end of the week, De Lille wants to ensure that she has started consultations with players in the sector
- In addition, De Lille wants to consult with community-based organisations to understand the issues faced, what's hindering them from achieving their goals, and what can be done to ensure that they achieve them
We can do a lot more to reach our full potential, and create more jobs in the sector.Patricia De Lille, Tourism Minister
I need to hit the road running immediately.Patricia De Lille, Tourism Minister
Source : EWN
