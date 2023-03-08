Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes
Mabotja chat with a Zesipho Mcwang, Brand Manager and Entrepreneur of The Official Perfume Plug about spotting real high-end fragrances from counterfeit or 'parallel products'.
Listen to Mcwang's top tips below.
If you missed it, to demystify the fragrance industry, Mcwang's takeaways were...
That there are three main perfume categories besides the original:
1) Dupes
2) Clones
Mcwang says that the first two categories are an 'indistinguishable' generic version of high-end fragrances at a cheaper price that's completely legal.
3) Parallel or 'gray product'
These are what we call fake or counterfeit products that's typically sold in bulk.
Fake products are usually traded without a license and their distribution is outside the manufacturer's channels, making them hard to track which isn't really legal.
All in all, the fragrance enthusiast shared some of her practical tips to spot fake perfumes:
1) Take a look at the sprayer's tube inside the perfume bottle that's connected to the nossle, it should almost be invisible. In counterfeit products, the spray tube is visible.
2) Shake the bottle: lots of bubbles = 'dish washing liquid'.
3) Check the cap: real brands have a magnetic cap with the brand's logo inside of it.
4) Check the sprayer's nossle: fake brands won't disperse the liquid in abundance.
5) Consider where you're buying the perfume from: luxury brands don't supply their product to places unaligned to their brand.
6) Check the bottom of the bottle: branding and production codes should be visible.
Thanks for plugging us with these valuable tips, @zesipho.m.
With some online users saying Mcwang's trusted take on fragrances is 'the only review that matters' - we agree!
This article first appeared on 702 : Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes
