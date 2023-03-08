Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA Stellantis - owner of brands like Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IDC and dtic t... 9 March 2023 7:31 PM
Standard Bank posts record profits even as loadshedding bill in SA quadruples Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's full-year results and its confidence about the future. 9 March 2023 6:44 PM
Just how effective is SA's intelligence agency? John Maytham interviews Jane Duncan, from the University of Johannesburg's journalism department. 9 March 2023 5:50 PM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CE... 9 March 2023 4:53 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as M... 9 March 2023 1:11 PM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Nehawu disputes claims that its strike aims to cause disruption and violence Hospital workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) are striking. 9 March 2023 9:22 AM
4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending o... 9 March 2023 8:52 AM
From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life. 9 March 2023 3:16 PM
As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property. 9 March 2023 3:05 PM
Florida woman faces backlash after marrying 'stepdad' in viral TikTok video? Not one, not two, but three videos were posted to "clear some things up". Here's the real story and a lesson behind the TikTok dra... 9 March 2023 1:46 PM
From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life. 9 March 2023 3:16 PM
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv P... 8 March 2023 7:54 PM
Marumo Gallants’ Dylan Kerr coaches from the stands as he awaits a work permit Marumo Gallants FC acting coach Dylan Kerr is pulling his hair out after waiting more than five weeks for a work permit. 8 March 2023 3:21 PM
Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa! The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible. 9 March 2023 8:45 AM
'Sex and Pleasure' doccie explores what South Africans get up to in the bedroom What happens in the bedroom, stays in the bedroom? Not anymore! 'Sex and pleasure' reveals it all. 8 March 2023 1:08 PM
The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it The Cape's big wheel isn’t gone, it just relocated, and it opens on 15 March! 7 March 2023 8:26 AM
Post pandemic, homeless encampments are on the rise in the US The United States is struggling with the number of homeless encampments reportedly on the rise. 9 March 2023 1:53 PM
Woman wins R4 million divorce payout for unpaid housework A Spanish court ruled that a man owed his ex-wife over R4 million ($215 664) for 25 years of unpaid domestic labour. 9 March 2023 12:01 PM
Viral video suggests Russia executed Ukrainian prisoner of war Targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure is a war crime. So is intentionally killing a prisoner of war. 8 March 2023 12:14 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes

8 March 2023 2:48 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Relebogile Mabotja
#702Afternoons
Consumer scams

Relebogile Mabotja chats to a passionate fragrance enthusiast, Zesipho Mcwang about spotting real high-end fragrances from fakes.

Mabotja chat with a Zesipho Mcwang, Brand Manager and Entrepreneur of The Official Perfume Plug about spotting real high-end fragrances from counterfeit or 'parallel products'.

Listen to Mcwang's top tips below.

If you missed it, to demystify the fragrance industry, Mcwang's takeaways were...

That there are three main perfume categories besides the original:

1) Dupes

2) Clones

Mcwang says that the first two categories are an 'indistinguishable' generic version of high-end fragrances at a cheaper price that's completely legal.

3) Parallel or 'gray product'

These are what we call fake or counterfeit products that's typically sold in bulk.

Fake products are usually traded without a license and their distribution is outside the manufacturer's channels, making them hard to track which isn't really legal.

All in all, the fragrance enthusiast shared some of her practical tips to spot fake perfumes:

1) Take a look at the sprayer's tube inside the perfume bottle that's connected to the nossle, it should almost be invisible. In counterfeit products, the spray tube is visible.

2) Shake the bottle: lots of bubbles = 'dish washing liquid'.

3) Check the cap: real brands have a magnetic cap with the brand's logo inside of it.

4) Check the sprayer's nossle: fake brands won't disperse the liquid in abundance.

5) Consider where you're buying the perfume from: luxury brands don't supply their product to places unaligned to their brand.

6) Check the bottom of the bottle: branding and production codes should be visible.

Thanks for plugging us with these valuable tips, @zesipho.m.

With some online users saying Mcwang's trusted take on fragrances is 'the only review that matters' - we agree!


This article first appeared on 702 : Don't get scammed out of smelling lekker: how to tell real perfumes from fakes




Screengrab from Uber Eats' 'Stokvel Ladies' campaign on YouTube

The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work)

9 March 2023 8:03 PM

The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often.

From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story

9 March 2023 3:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Gerda Steyn, accomplished runner in episode one of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life.

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

As a homeowner, now is the right time to go solar – MortgageMe

9 March 2023 3:05 PM

Adding solar onto your property increases the value tremendously, whether you're looking to sell or rent out your property.

Photo by Jasmine Carter from Pexels

Florida woman faces backlash after marrying 'stepdad' in viral TikTok video?

9 March 2023 1:46 PM

Not one, not two, but three videos were posted to "clear some things up". Here's the real story and a lesson behind the TikTok drama.

FILE: Dr Sandlie Qwabe. Picture: Twitter

Does it matter how doctors behave if they still provide the necessary care?

9 March 2023 1:15 PM

A Newcastle doctor, Sandile Qwabe, is getting some social media attention for his unconventional style and behaviour.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

'There is an open space for women in cannabis' - Erykah Badu launches weed brand

9 March 2023 12:38 PM

In collaboration with cannabis powerhouse "Cookies", Erykah Badu launched her own cannabis brand, "That Badu".

Clarence community saves howling dog stuck in mountains.

Clarens community saves little dog 'Heidi' after hearing her howl from mountains

9 March 2023 12:29 PM

Residents in Clarens climbed a mountain together to rescue a little dog, aptly naming her Heidi post-save. Here's the story.

Cool weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

9 March 2023 12:09 PM

Capetonians can prepare themselves for a cool weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.

© borgogniels/123rf.com

[WARNING] Cape Town warns deep South residents to boil tap water before use

9 March 2023 8:55 AM

Spread the word; the City of Cape Town is warning residents in the deep South to boil their tap water before drinking it.

FILE: The SpendTrends2023 report covers the period from 2019 to 2022, and also reflects how inflation starting to rocket last year has affected the haves and have-nots. Picture: © rido/ 123rf.com

4-year study shows SAns' changing spending habits during and post-COVID

9 March 2023 8:52 AM

Discovery Bank and Visa have released their SpendTrends2023 report which reflects the changes in consumer behaviour and spending over the past four years.

