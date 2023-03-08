Tiktok trend lands 40 students in hospital
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
Dozens of students had to be hospitalised as a result of a binge drinking trend
-
It involves people drinking "black out rage gallons" or "borgs"
Over the weekend, 28 ambulances had to be called to take students from the University of Massachusetts to hospital for alcohol poisoning.
More than 40 students reportedly had to be hospitalised and ambulances had to be called from neighbouring towns.
It's all because of the binge-drinking ‘borgs’ trend which has people filling up gallon bottles with a mixture of alcohol, water and electrolytes.
Apparently, the electrolytes are there to help you not get so drunk.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
These bottles are often filled up to a third with alcohol, and a borg is said to be the equivalent of 16 drinks, says Friedman.
The craze of people showing off their borgs with creative names like “Justin Bieborg” or “Spongeborg” has become a viral trend on TikTok.
I just feel like it is so obvious that a huge amount of alcohol, even if you dilute it, is still going to make you incredibly drunk and sick.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more (skip to 1:26).
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] No-one but NSRI camera operator spots kid caught in rip current
The keen eye of their Beach Safety Camera operator managed to spot the 10-year-old and and save his life, says the NSRI.Read More
Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go'
Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album.Read More
SEE pics of 'zombie' William and Kate wax figures freaking out the Internet
A wax museum in Poland has gone viral after images of ghastly wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit social media.Read More
Getting inked? Artists from 22 countries available at Tattoo Convention
Zain Johnson talks to organiser and co-founder Romy van Tonder about the upcoming South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC).Read More
How to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child
Whatever you find yourself needing in grief is exactly right, there's no correct procedure to follow – The Grief Handbook author.Read More
Dominance in the bedroom: how to spice up your love life with power dynamics
It has been said that everything in the world is about sex, except sex. Sex is about power. So how can you channel yours?Read More
These Cape Town Cycle Tour cyclists are riding for inspirational causes!
Irfaan Abrahams cycles to get socks and shoes for school kids. Tim Brink's cause is riding despite a stage four cancer diagnosis.Read More
Parking tips for Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo
Here's where you can park around the DHL Stadium Precinct for the Cape Town Cycle Tour Lifecycle Expo.Read More
Water is life... and money is tight! What to consider if you want a borehole
Drilling a borehole is the only true way to save money on your water bill, says 247 Borehole.Read More