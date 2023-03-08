Coach Zipho Dlangalala happy with U16's progress ahead of international fixtures





Coach Zipho Dlangalala assures that SA's U16 national team is on track to take part in the international tournament in Poland later this month.

The former Orland Pirates reserve coach and TS Galaxy interim coach caught up with Robert Marawa from the team's training camp in the south of Johannesburg.

The upcoming tournament will consist of the hosts Poland, Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

According to Dlangalala, while the team is honouring a short-notice invitation, it is an important tournament which aligns with the South African Football Associations’ plan of working towards improving football in SA.

The [plan’s] intention is to have a proper pool of players [of all ages] from all over the country. Zipho Dlangalala, Coach - SA U16 football team

He notes that this is also an opportunity for the youth to get exposed to international football, various types of players and experience a different environment.

The players will grow so much more, which is why these advanced countries continuously play against each other at youth level. [It] prepares them for when they face each other at a higher level in a competition, they don’t have any more nerves with facing someone that they have never met. Zipho Dlangalala, Coach - SA U16 football team

Dlangalala adds that these experiences are what make a good national team and a strong contender for the world cups – junior and, most importantly, senior.

It is important to keep playing all around the world and keep experiencing these players, so that you can be a good team, you can be a contender come world cup times, whether it is junior world cup or senior world cup where it really matters most. Zipho Dlangalala, Coach - SA U16 football team

The team is expected to depart for Poland on 25 March, with the first game against Northern Ireland taking place on 27 March.

Dlangalala will be assisted by Mandla Mathaba and Thomas Nare as the goalkeeper coach.

