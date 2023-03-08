Beetle infested tree removal: Restricted access along Liesbeek River corridor





In a media statement released by the City, today they will commence with the removal of Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer beetle (PSHB) infested trees from City-owned land.

Alderman Eddie Andrews, the City's Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, says that the priority of removals will be from City-owned land along major transport routes.

In addition, the City encourages the public to avoid routes passing through areas with PSHB-infested trees.

Alderman Andrews says that while it's an unfortunate turn of events, chipping the infested trees is the only way to prevent the spread of the invasive beetle.

While there's not a definite timeline as to how long the process will take, Andrews says that the City will take as long as needed.

We will not remove all of the infested trees at once, but will prioritise the heavily infested reproductive host trees, and trees that are dying and present a safety risk to people and properties. Alderman Eddie Andrews, City's Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment

As reported by the City:

By 6 March 2023, 191 infested trees were recorded, 104 on City-owned land and 87 on private properties in the southern suburbs

The affected areas are Newlands, Kenilworth, Mowbray, Rondebosch, Observatory and Wynberg

Most infested and affected trees in the Southern suburbs are Boxelder, London Plane, English Oak and Grey Poplar

To kick-start a city-wide tree replacement programme, on Friday 10 March, Alderman Andrews will be replacing the trees lost, by planting trees that are known not to be hosts for the PSHB.

The list of indigenous trees will be made public on Friday, says Andrews.

In addition,he urges the public to get involved.

Most importantly, plant indigenous trees that can replace those we will lose in the coming months. Alderman Eddie Andrews, City's Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment

To report PSHB beetle sightings:

Email: invasive.species@capetown.gov.za

Call the City of Cape Town's Invasive Species Unit: 021 444 2357

Click here to read the full media release.